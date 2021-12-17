Rochester Public Library is feeling festive

We hope you’re all enjoying the holiday season! Stop by and pick up some holiday books, music CDs or movies. We have a variety of Christmas, holiday and Hallmark DVDs to enjoy.

Staff favorites

Patron Services Supervisor Katherine shared a recent recommendation: “I just read the book 'Christmas Every Day' by Beth Moran on hoopla and loved it. It reminded me of Maeve Binchy and Rosamunde Pilcher with a cast of folksy characters and a rundown cottage. Best of all, because it's on hoopla, it's always available. Very enjoyable read and likable characters.”

Main Desk Librarian Emily recommends: “Last Anniversary” by Liane Moriarty: “A wonderful comedic book with a romance that runs through it, while simultaneously toying with the reader about a mystery and the possibility of a murder! I listened to this book as an audiobook and it kept me interested with the hilarious plotline and mystery. This is an older book of Moriarty's, and I just wish I had read her sooner.

"Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller: I audibly replied out loud while listening to this audiobook in frustration, joy, despair, and anguish. It will tear out your heartstrings but the entire ride to the end your heart will be gushing at the incredible romance, gripping the pages in frustration, and racing at the fast-paced battle scenes. I would sell my soul to read this again for the first time.”

Main Desk Librarian Stephanie has a couple of Christmas movies to recommend: “I love a good Christmas romance and no one does them better than Hallmark (sorry, Lifetime and Netflix!). A couple of my favorites are here in our collection. A Very Merry Mix-Up is a perfect holiday treat where a young woman goes to spend the holidays with her fiancé’s parents, whom she’s never met, while her fiancé is delayed by business issues. At the airport her phone is damaged and her luggage gets lost, resulting in mix-ups, surprises, and romance. Alicia Witt is charming as the young woman.

Another favorite is The Nine Lives of Christmas. In this one, a handsome, single, firefighter finds a stray cat, who insists on adopting him, despite his efforts to find the cat a home. He ends up meeting a young woman at the pet store where she works while studying to be a veterinarian. Can this woman who believes in romance connect with the determinedly single firefighter? This is a purr-fect movie for anyone who enjoys romance, cats and Christmas!”

2022 Calendars

The Friends of the Library are selling beautiful Rochester calendars with photos by local photographer John Gisis. It even includes a beautiful photo of the library. They are available at the Main and Children’s desks for $15 each. They make a great gift for those friends and family in town or out. For each calendar sold, John will donate $2 to the Friends. Grab a couple before we sell out.

RPL animated recommendations

Main Desk Librarian (and syndicated cartoonist) Stephanie, and Main Desk Librarian, Karyl, have created a series of weekly animated videos recommending book, DVD and other titles available at the library. Get ready for the holidays with our animated suggestions. See them on our Facebook and Instagram accounts

Children’s Room

Winter Story Time: Winter Story Time sign-ups are open. Call 603-335-7549 or come to the library to register. Registration will remain open until Story Times are filled or through the first week of the Story Time session. The programs are free. Story Times begin the week of Jan. 10, 2022 and will run for six weeks.

Story Time will start in our meeting room and will last about 20 minutes. We will share three to four books alternating with fingerplays, songs, and movement, and then follow with a 30-minute “Stay & Play” in the Children’s Room. This time will be for children to participate in unstructured play and socialize, while adults will have an opportunity to meet other families in the community.

Children can get their own library card:

* If they are a resident of Rochester or enrolled in the Rochester Public Schools.

* Are age five or above.

* Have a parent’s signature on the registration form.

Please plan on 10 to 15 minutes for getting a first library card, that way we can focus on making your child’s first library card a special experience.

For your convenience the registration form is now available on our website for printing and can be filled out in advance at www.rpl.lib.nh.us/children