ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Leadership During Crisis with Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD

By Washington Post Live
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD, director of the National Institutes of Health, is stepping down as head of the agency after serving three U.S. presidents for more than a decade. Collins joins Washington Post senior writer Frances...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Retiring NIH director Dr. Francis Collins faced off with Trump over refusing to endorse disproven COVID treatments

Dr. Francis Collins has spent 12 years as director of the National Institutes of Health – one of the longest-serving in its history. He's stepping away from the job at year's end. However, in a new interview with correspondent Rita Braver for "CBS Sunday Morning," Collins said he was willing to step away earlier when he was at odds with former President Donald Trump over the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUS
NIH Director's Blog

A Farewell to Dr. Francis Collins

Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., is stepping down as NIH director on December 19, 2021, after more than 12 years at the helm. A physician-geneticist, Dr. Collins took office as the 16th NIH director on August 17, 2009, after being appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. In 2017, he was asked to continue in his role by President Donald Trump, and in 2021, by President Joe Biden. The longest serving presidentially appointed NIH Director, Dr. Collins' impact on biomedical research and the health of the nation is difficult to overstate. From launching the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Technologies (BRAIN) Initiative to spearheading NIH’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Collins has steered the country’s largest medical research agency with a calm hand, a scientific mind, and a deep commitment to the well-being of all Americans.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wsgw.com

Transcript: NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, that aired Sunday, December 19, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to the director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins. Good morning. And...
HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Emails Released on Friday by a House Committee Show Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins Scheming to Discredit the Great Barrington Declaration

Washington DC, Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins, his boss at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), have been outed as smear artists for their efforts to do a “quick and devastating” take-down of three noted health experts who proposed fighting COVID-19 without crippling lockdowns. Emails released on...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
uky.edu

WATCH: What Francis Collins Means to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 23, 2021) — Researchers and administrators from across the University of Kentucky campus are paying tribute to Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D. Collins recently retired as the 16th director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In the video above, watch as leaders in research at...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox News

Dr. Francis Collins: I 'never imagined' so many people would be skeptical of vaccine

Outgoing National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told PBS on Monday he was shocked by how many Americans are skeptical of the coronavirus vaccine. Asked by "NewsHour" anchor Judy Woodruff what he wished he could have pursued more during his tenure at NIH, Collins said he should have invested more in studying human behavior. He suggested it may have given him a better understanding as to why so many people are hesitant about getting the shots.
HEALTH
poz.com

The Well Project Leadership Exchange Episode 5: Gina Brown, RSW and Chuck Wira, PhD

The fifth in our The Well Project Leadership Exchange series features a conversation between The Well Project community advisory board (CAB) and Women’s Research Initiative on HIV/AIDS (WRI) member Gina Brown, RSW and our WRI member Chuck Wira, PhD. Gina is a community engagement manager at the Southern AIDS Coalition and Chuck is a professor at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#The Washington Post#Phd Provided#Nih#Senate#The Royal Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint blood factors linked to severe COVID

Scientists have identified unique "indicators" in the blood of patients with severe and fatal COVID, paving the way for simple diagnostic tests to help doctors identify who will go on to become critically ill. In a study led by researchers at the Hull York Medical School and Department of Mathematics...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, Forecasts Exciting Abstracts at ASH 2021

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, spoke about which abstracts he wants to see most at ASH 2021. Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, associate director for Clinical Research at O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, discussed why he’s excited to see abstracts revolving around minimal residual disease (MRD) and immunotherapy presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
HEALTH
fielding.edu

Peter Whitehouse, MD, PhD, Receives Creative Longevity and Wisdom Award

Contributions to visionary leadership in positive aging recognized. The 2021 Fielding Creative Longevity and Wisdom Outstanding Scholar-Practitioner Award is presented to Peter Whitehouse, MD, Ph.D., for his contributions to visionary leadership in positive aging. Dr. Whitehouse’s accomplishments include the establishment of The Intergenerational School, a unique public multi-age community school...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy