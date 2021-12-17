December 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Glow Recipe, Tarte, Peace Out & More

Things are looking "very peri." Pantone just announced its 2022 Color of the Year, and this time, it’s a good one. The color authority and trend forecasting company dubbed the shade “Very Peri,” which can of course be likened to periwinkle – You know, that shade about which there’s a never ending debate as to whether or not it’s actually blue or purple (spoiler: experts say it’s a mixture of both). As vibrant and unexpected a shade it is, there’s no doubt it’s perfectly primed to spark a ton of beauty inspiration, and with that, it looks like minimalism is officially out the door.

