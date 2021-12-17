ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

Perris Foster Family Accused Of Abusing Turpin Children

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A foster family in Perris is facing allegations that it abused several foster children, including members of the Turpin family .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32L9vD_0dPpzidP00

Marcelino Olguin and Rosa Olguin at their arraignment for child abuse charges against multiple foster children. Riverside, Calif. Dec. 16, 2021. (CBSLA)

Sixty-two-year-old Marcelino Olguin, 57-year-old Rosa Olguin and 36-year-old Lennys Olguin were arraigned Thursday in Riverside County Superior Court on multiple charges of physically and psychologically abusing nine children, including five Turpin siblings, according to CBS News.

Marcelino faces charges of lewd acts on a minor age 14 or 15, lewd acts on a minor younger than 14, false imprisonment and willful child cruelty. Rosa and Lennys face charges including false imprisonment, willful child cruelty and dissuading a witness.

All three pleaded not guilty and are free on bail.

In January of 2018, the 13 Turpin children –then aged 2 to 29 – were rescued from the Perris home where their parents imprisoned and tortured them over the course of several years, in what became known as the “house of horrors.” They were only rescued after one of them, a then 17-year-old girl, escaped through a window and called 911 from a deactivated phone.

In February of 2019, David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to charges including torture, child abuse and false imprisonment. They were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

However, last week, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors announced that it was launching an independent investigation following claims of negligence made by two of the Turpin children after they were freed and placed into the county foster care system. The Turpin children claimed that they were denied services, denied access to thousands of dollars in funds that had been raised for them through private donations, and also alleged they had been placed in a home where other children said they had been abused.

Comments / 19

Paul Smith
5d ago

if they are guilty they should be put in prison their license revoked and they should never be allowed to take care of kids ever again

Reply
9
Aprilmae
6d ago

Adoption/foster isn’t always the answer. Keep abortion legal. And don’t start with me unless you’ve survived being adopted and abused, as I was.

Reply
7
Sharon Hart
6d ago

Maybe they should do a better job at screening applicants. I'm sure they were in it for the love. Shame on the system.

Reply
16
 

