Animals

Watch: Translocation effort returns swift foxes to reservation

wildlife.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe swift fox (Vulpes velox) disappeared from the landscape of the Fort Belknap Indian Community in Montana over 50 years ago, due largely...

wildlife.org

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Collaborative efforts seek to boost toad, fox numbers

Collaborative efforts, both involving Colorado Parks and Wildlife, could help boost populations of an imperiled toad in the state and of a species of fox that’s faring well in Colorado but not so well in Montana. CPW announced the projects in news releases Thursday. Under one, 95 boreal toads...
ANIMALS
Mining Journal

Boy spearheads effort to return Arctic grayling to Michigan

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — To understand how a 9-year-old boy became a champion of a fish that hasn’t been in Michigan for 85 years, we should first tell you about the love between the boy and his grandfather. When Declan O’Reilly was born, his granddad didn’t buy...
MICHIGAN STATE
wildlife.org

Coronavirus, powerful predators and an island of rats

If 2021 was supposed to bring a respite from the coronavirus, it didn’t quite work out that way. The virus continued to dominate the news, and for readers of wildlife.org, it dominated their attention, too. The virus made surprising inroads among white-tailed deer in the United States, raising new questions and concerns.
WILDLIFE
wildlife.org

Plan to poison California island mice moves forward

A plan to poison invasive mice on the Farallon Islands National Wildlife Refuge has received approval from the California Coastal Commission. It now awaits a decision from the regional director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The plan would drop 3,000 pounds of poisoned bait from helicopters onto the islands off the coast of San Francisco. The refuge is home to an estimated 300,000 seabirds, including the rare ashy storm-petrel (Oceanodroma homochroa). Biologists say its population is threatened by burrowing owls (Athene cunicularia), which are attracted by an exploding population of mice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wildlife.org

Beavers expanding into Arctic, transforming the tundra

Beavers are heading northward, and they’re having a significant impact on the landscape in northern Canada and Alaska. That’s one of the findings highlighted in the Arctic Report Card 2021, published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Scientists used satellite imagery to explore how North American beavers (Castor canadensis) are expanding their range and colonizing the Arctic tundra.
ANIMALS
wildlife.org

Is wildlife in cities a luxury?

Just as researchers increasingly realize the importance of urban areas for wildlife, they’re also discovering how important wildlife is for city dwellers. The presence of wildlife has been associated with positive mental and physical health. But researchers recently found that poorer neighborhoods also often have poorer mammal biodiversity. They call this the “luxury effect.”
ANIMALS
wildlife.org

TWS2021: Common ravens disturb greater sage-grouse

When researchers began hearing reports about common ravens antagonizing sage-grouse at their lek sites in Nevada and California, they decided to investigate. Greater sage-grouse (Centrocercus urophasianus) are a species of high conservation concern, dealing with threats such as habitat fragmentation and degradation of their sagebrush habitat. Could common ravens (Corvus corax), which are increasingly abundant in the West, be adding to those threats, possibly even preying on eggs in grouses’ nests?
WILDLIFE
wildlife.org

Study—and comic—illustrate seabirds’ journey

As the climate changes, researchers want to better understand how Arctic seabirds migrate to aid conservation efforts. Using telemetry, they found three jaeger species leave a shared nesting location in the Canadian high Arctic and take four different paths across four oceans. The biologists say the discovery adds to growing evidence linking marine biodiversity in the Arctic.
ANIMALS
wildlife.org

Utah creates first desert bighorn nursery

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is partnering with the organization Young Living to create the state’s first “nursery” for desert bighorn sheep an effort to help grow the population. The nursery will be located on about 1,800 acres on the SkyRider Wilderness Ranch in Duchesne County, in northeastern Utah. Antelope Island has served as a nursery herd for Rocky Mountain bighorns, but this will be the state’s first desert bighorn nursery. The DWR is partnering with the Nevada Department of Wildlife to get the initial desert bighorn sheep for the nursery herd. The nursery area can support roughly 150 bighorn sheep. There are currently around 1,500 Rocky Mountain bighorns (Ovis canadensis) and 2,800 desert bighorns (O.c. nelsoni) in Utah.
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Wolf Kills Cow In Colorado For First Time in 70 Years

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Wildlife experts in Colorado say they’re confident a cow in North Park was killed by a wolf. It’s the first incident of wolf depredation in the state in decades. FILE PHOTO (credit: CBS) The calf carcass was found on a ranch in Jackson County on Sunday morning. Officials conducted a field investigation and necropsy on the carcass. “The results of this investigation indicated wolf tracks in the immediate vicinity of the carcass and wounds on the calf consistent with wolf depredation,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf. “This is the first confirmed wolf kill of...
JACKSON COUNTY, CO
manisteenews.com

Michigan photographer offers free end of life shoots for pets and their owners

A Michigan photographer has made it her mission to capture the extraordinary bond between people and their aging pets before it's too late. Located in Dearborn, photographer Julia Earhart offers free end-of-life photoshoots to people dealing with the anticipated loss of a pet, allowing dog owners to remember and celebrate their senior or terminally ill furry family members through portraits.
MICHIGAN STATE
