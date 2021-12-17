ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jordan Poole enters health and safety protocol, out for Celtics game

By Nick Schwartz
 7 days ago
As the number of players in health and safety protocol is surging across multiple sports, the Warriors will now have to deal with a COVID issue of their own.

On the NBA’s latest injury report issued Friday morning, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is listed as out for a matchup with the Boston Celtics due to the league’s health and safety protocol.

The Celtics lost two additional players to health and safety protocol on Friday. Veteran forward Al Horford and Grant Williams will both miss time, joining Jabari Parker, who entered protocol earlier this week.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PT on ESPN.

ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Al Horford
fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To Chicago

Ever since the Chicago Bulls won the NBA Finals in 1998 with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the “Last Dance” team, this franchise has been rebuilding. They came close to having a real championship contender with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, but Chicago has only advanced past the first-round of the playoffs four times since 1998 and they have made the Eastern Conference Finals just once.
