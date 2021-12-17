Jordan Poole enters health and safety protocol, out for Celtics game

As the number of players in health and safety protocol is surging across multiple sports, the Warriors will now have to deal with a COVID issue of their own.

On the NBA’s latest injury report issued Friday morning, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is listed as out for a matchup with the Boston Celtics due to the league’s health and safety protocol.

The Celtics lost two additional players to health and safety protocol on Friday. Veteran forward Al Horford and Grant Williams will both miss time, joining Jabari Parker, who entered protocol earlier this week.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PT on ESPN.