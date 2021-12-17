ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

COVID-19: Over 4.9 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Kansas. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

By Evan Comen
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0dPpw6yr00 It has now been 52 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 16, 599,876,215 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country -- equivalent to 182.8% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines.

Each state has developed its own rollout plan, prioritizing different age groups and classes of essential workers. The mix of policies and logistical challenges across the country has led to wide variations across states in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

In Kansas, 77.9% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents as of December 16, lower than the national average of 81.4% and the 16th smallest share of all states.

The administered doses amount to 133.6% of the state population, lower than the 148.8% national figure and the 17th smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Kansas, 67.7% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 15th largest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine is not trusting the government. Other commonly cited reasons include being concerned about possible side effects, not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, and not knowing if the vaccine will work.

To determine how states are doing with the vaccine rollout, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered within a state as a percentage of the number of vaccines distributed to that state by the federal government as of December 16. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on the percentage of adults who probably or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Vaccines distributed from federal gov't Vaccines administered in state Pct. of vaccines administered Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
50 Alabama 8,050,350 5,460,176 67.8% 111.4% 17,435
49 Idaho 2,859,380 1,969,299 68.9% 110.2% 17,492
48 Georgia 18,007,865 12,816,855 71.2% 120.7% 15,858
47 Mississippi 4,590,605 3,342,478 72.8% 112.3% 17,481
46 Arkansas 4,981,130 3,680,723 73.9% 122.0% 17,877
45 Hawaii 2,895,880 2,151,540 74.3% 152.0% 6,115
44 South Carolina 8,687,875 6,482,500 74.6% 125.9% 18,120
43 Alaska 1,311,475 998,574 76.1% 136.5% 20,283
42 Texas 51,087,345 39,092,205 76.5% 134.8% 15,109
41 Indiana 10,681,230 8,198,469 76.8% 121.8% 17,324
40 Michigan 17,433,460 13,447,493 77.1% 134.7% 15,940
39 Kentucky 7,347,705 5,693,497 77.5% 127.4% 18,305
38 Maryland 12,895,180 10,000,259 77.6% 165.4% 9,803
37 North Carolina 18,366,030 14,263,904 77.7% 136.0% 15,038
36 South Dakota 1,561,065 1,215,722 77.9% 137.4% 19,476
35 Kansas 4,996,025 3,892,995 77.9% 133.6% 16,797
34 Pennsylvania 24,795,615 19,368,852 78.1% 151.3% 14,455
33 Wyoming 846,525 662,860 78.3% 114.5% 19,565
32 Oregon 8,326,475 6,561,512 78.8% 155.6% 9,542
31 Delaware 1,934,125 1,528,187 79.0% 156.9% 16,601
30 Louisiana 6,883,940 5,444,169 79.1% 117.1% 16,729
29 New Jersey 17,970,205 14,298,992 79.6% 161.0% 14,761
28 Ohio 19,118,695 15,260,191 79.8% 130.6% 15,373
27 Tennessee 10,673,460 8,564,176 80.2% 125.4% 19,647
26 New Hampshire 2,824,360 2,272,295 80.5% 167.1% 13,162
25 Iowa 5,514,975 4,445,277 80.6% 140.9% 17,524
24 Missouri 9,689,985 7,834,180 80.8% 127.6% 15,408
23 Florida 40,092,675 32,476,162 81.0% 151.2% 17,340
22 Montana 1,713,365 1,390,359 81.1% 130.1% 18,162
21 Washington 14,733,545 12,016,673 81.6% 157.8% 10,438
20 Utah 5,259,900 4,323,177 82.2% 134.8% 19,160
19 Arizona 12,240,490 10,107,688 82.6% 138.9% 18,145
18 Oklahoma 6,187,080 5,119,102 82.7% 129.4% 17,295
17 North Dakota 1,185,880 982,970 82.9% 129.0% 22,079
16 Minnesota 10,573,970 8,785,061 83.1% 155.8% 17,190
15 Nebraska 3,315,520 2,755,242 83.1% 142.4% 16,787
14 Illinois 22,701,125 18,996,806 83.7% 149.9% 15,086
13 Nevada 4,932,560 4,154,011 84.2% 134.9% 15,604
12 Virginia 16,411,695 13,842,098 84.3% 162.2% 11,789
11 Maine 2,805,900 2,386,694 85.1% 177.6% 9,885
10 California 73,894,795 62,975,652 85.2% 159.4% 13,053
9 Colorado 10,627,255 9,127,029 85.9% 158.5% 14,934
8 Rhode Island 2,162,695 1,858,004 85.9% 175.4% 19,347
7 New York 37,612,645 32,551,013 86.5% 167.3% 14,778
6 Vermont 1,380,300 1,194,972 86.6% 191.5% 8,349
5 New Mexico 3,776,575 3,311,462 87.7% 157.9% 15,880
4 Massachusetts 14,081,580 12,363,451 87.8% 179.4% 14,305
3 Connecticut 7,184,835 6,374,882 88.7% 178.8% 12,631
2 Wisconsin 9,797,375 8,727,382 89.1% 149.9% 17,836
1 West Virginia 3,454,105 3,104,106 89.9% 173.2% 17,241

Comments / 1

