Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over one of her panels’ attempts to get his private phone records. Mr. Flynn filed his suit Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, asking the court for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Mrs. Pelosi and her special committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO