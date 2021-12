The European and the US markets rebounded yesterday, as investors shrugged off the worries of omicron, while of course, the news flow is far from ideal. New restriction measures are announced every other day and the impact on the economic activity is real. But despite the new restriction measures, many investors believe that omicron would only have a temporary impact on the economic activity and should not be a problem for the overall positive trend in equities.

