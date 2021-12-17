Goodyear announces launch of 'first' EV-tuned replacement tire for North America

It has been a long time coming, but GMC revealed today that it has finally completed the first customer-bound Hummer EV pickups with deliveries expected to begin immediately. The Hummer EV pickup (and the SUV version) have had a long and publicized road to production and GM has documented the various milestones that the EV has reached in its quest to reach customers. GM has revealed that the first examples of the EV have been completed and are on their way to dealer lots.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO