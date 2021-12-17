ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear announces launch of 'first' EV-tuned replacement tire for North America

By Pranav Ghumatkar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -2.3%) has announced the launch of the new ElectricDrive GT. Marking Goodyear's first replacement tire in North America tuned for electric...

