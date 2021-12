Braxton Amos had quite a year in 2021. The Wisconsin freshman put his name in the hat for the most successful age-level international wrestling season by an American — ever. Amos qualified for the Olympic Trials in both freestyle and Greco and reached the finals of the latter. He qualified for both Junior World teams, too. The Mineral Wells, West Virginia, native won gold in freestyle and bronze in Greco — achieving a rare double medal performance.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO