‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Shares Her Appreciation for Her Costars

Vanessa Ray, who plays Eddie on “Blue Bloods,” recently made a sweet post about her co-stars highlighting their strengths and good deeds. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram with Marisa Ramirez, Donnie Wahlberg, and Will Estes.

The caption read, “Partner Appreciation Day!” She then proceeded to explain everyone’s attributes. “Donnie: shares new music and gives me gospel to live by. Marisa: shares her heart with me, the best listener, my sounding board. Will: shares his snacks with me and…that is really the greatest love of all.”

She ended the caption with a simple yet heartfelt, “Love you so.”

It seems like the co-stars are as much a family behind the scenes as they are on screen. While Baez isn’t technically family, she might as well be. She’s close to the Reagan family, being Danny’s partner; he cares about her immensely and wants the best for her. Fans have long been wanting them to get together because they love their dynamic, but whether or not that’s in the cards for Danny and Baez is up to the writers.

Donnie Wahlberg Shares Message with Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg shared a message with fans a few days ago via Twitter when he posted about slowing down and taking a moment for yourself.

“Love you BH Fam! More important, I hope you love you. If you’re struggling with this concept, take a moment for yourself to do what you enjoy. Could be a cup of coffee, listening to music, taking a nap or telling yourself ‘you rock’. Because you do. BHLove = #selflove.”

Donnie Wahlberg is always taking to social media to share little nuggets of wisdom like this; I can see why Vanessa Ray appreciates him for his “gospel to live by.” Wahlberg has a point, after all. Self care and self love are important parts of being human. We need care and love from ourselves first, before we can give or receive it from anyone else. We’re the ones who have to live in our bodies, after all. It’s best that we give them the love they need. If you don’t do it for you, do it for Donnie Wahlberg.

Will ‘Blue Bloods’ Get a 13th Season?

“Blue Bloods” isn’t over just yet, but fans are already speculating whether or not there’s going to be a 13th season. Fans on Reddit are hopeful, sharing their thoughts and feelings about the show. Most users said that “Blue Bloods” is their favorite show, and that they hope it gets renewed.

Currently, there’s no news regarding the show’s renewal from CBS. Fans will just have to wait patiently; but, there are allegedly “many moving parts” behind the scenes of “Blue Bloods,” so renewal is likely. It seems like “Blue Bloods” has many more stories to tell.