‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Shares Her Appreciation for Her Costars

By Lauren Boisvert
 6 days ago
Vanessa Ray, who plays Eddie on “Blue Bloods,” recently made a sweet post about her co-stars highlighting their strengths and good deeds. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram with Marisa Ramirez, Donnie Wahlberg, and Will Estes.

The caption read, “Partner Appreciation Day!” She then proceeded to explain everyone’s attributes. “Donnie: shares new music and gives me gospel to live by. Marisa: shares her heart with me, the best listener, my sounding board. Will: shares his snacks with me and…that is really the greatest love of all.”

She ended the caption with a simple yet heartfelt, “Love you so.”

It seems like the co-stars are as much a family behind the scenes as they are on screen. While Baez isn’t technically family, she might as well be. She’s close to the Reagan family, being Danny’s partner; he cares about her immensely and wants the best for her. Fans have long been wanting them to get together because they love their dynamic, but whether or not that’s in the cards for Danny and Baez is up to the writers.

Donnie Wahlberg Shares Message with Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg shared a message with fans a few days ago via Twitter when he posted about slowing down and taking a moment for yourself.

“Love you BH Fam! More important, I hope you love you. If you’re struggling with this concept, take a moment for yourself to do what you enjoy. Could be a cup of coffee, listening to music, taking a nap or telling yourself ‘you rock’. Because you do. BHLove = #selflove.”

Donnie Wahlberg is always taking to social media to share little nuggets of wisdom like this; I can see why Vanessa Ray appreciates him for his “gospel to live by.” Wahlberg has a point, after all. Self care and self love are important parts of being human. We need care and love from ourselves first, before we can give or receive it from anyone else. We’re the ones who have to live in our bodies, after all. It’s best that we give them the love they need. If you don’t do it for you, do it for Donnie Wahlberg.

Will ‘Blue Bloods’ Get a 13th Season?

“Blue Bloods” isn’t over just yet, but fans are already speculating whether or not there’s going to be a 13th season. Fans on Reddit are hopeful, sharing their thoughts and feelings about the show. Most users said that “Blue Bloods” is their favorite show, and that they hope it gets renewed.

Currently, there’s no news regarding the show’s renewal from CBS. Fans will just have to wait patiently; but, there are allegedly “many moving parts” behind the scenes of “Blue Bloods,” so renewal is likely. It seems like “Blue Bloods” has many more stories to tell.

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Baez On Her Way Out of the Show?

There has been a noticeable trend going on with Blue Bloods this season. It has fans wondering if Detective Maria Baez is on her way out. While she has been a great partner for Danny throughout the series, Baez might not be around much longer. That is if you ask fans on Reddit. One user read the synopsis for the upcoming episode and then realized something…where has Baez been this season?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Glad One Romance Never Came to Pass

Consider the romance on “Blue Bloods” for a moment. There’s Eddie and Jamie going strong, even though they refuse to open up to each other sometimes. Then there’s the will-they-won’t-they back and forth between Danny and Baez that fans are impatiently waiting for. There’s also Erin and her ongoing thing with her ex-husband Jack. But there’s one romance that fans are thrilled didn’t happen.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Fans Angry After Beloved Character Is Injured

Blue Bloods fans were hit with a shocking turn of events on this week's episode, leaving one fan-favorite character licking their wounds and struggling with the aftermath. Danny Reagan and Maria Baez have become fan's favorite detective partners on the series, though Friday saw them make a few mistakes that you'd only expect from a rookie.
TV SERIES
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Vanessa Ray
Person
Marisa Ramirez
Person
Will Estes
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Could the Reagan’s be Losing Their Eldest Member?

Is Blue Bloods planning on writing off Henry Reagan? Some fans seem to think so after watching the latest promo. Season 12 Episode 9 of Blue Bloods is bound to be full of action and drama. It will mark the last episode of 2021 before a long and painful winter hiatus. So we’re expecting a lot of unanswered questions and a major cliffhanger or two.
TV SERIES
#Blue Bloods#Nuggets#Appreciation Day
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Shares Emotional Photo and Message on Thanksgiving

Leave it to Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg to help remind us what Thanksgiving is all about — being thankful. If you ever needed any extra motivation to be thankful, just head on over to Donnie Wahlberg’s social media accounts. He always seems to have just the right message about life that can change the outlook of your whole day. Whether he is posting about his adorable family, or just some wholesome Blue Bloods or New Kids on the Block content, there is a little something for everyone to appreciate.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Gushes About Brother’s Musical Accomplishment in New Post

Blue Bloods star Marisa Ramirez is sharing her pride in her brother’s latest musical accomplishment…and she’s doing it in the sweetest way. Celly Irez has just released a visual connected to his latest project Bittersweet, and Hip Hop Weekly is spreading the word. So, Marisa Ramirez had to do her part in getting the awesome news – and image – out there for Hip Hop fans.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Is ‘Waiting for the Weekend’

While she hasn’t appeared on Blue Bloods so far this season, Sami Gayle is out living her best life according to pictures on her Instagram. Sami, of course, plays Nicky Reagan on the CBS drama. As Erin’s daughter, she is a smart and capable person. Right now, Nicky has taken a job in California. So, she isn’t around a whole lot. When you see all the places that Gayle has been to recently it makes sense. It looks like the 25-year-old is just out enjoying life and seeing the world.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Broadway Legend Returns to Change Erin's Mind About Politics

Blue Bloods fans with long memories were in for a shocker on Friday night when Broadway legend Kelli O'Hara made her first appearance on the show in over a decade. O'Hara starred as Lisa Farragaut, a close friend of Bridget Moynahan's A.D.A. Erin Reagan. This was the same role she played way back in the Season 2 premiere, which aired in September 2011. While "Mercy" focused on Lisa's personal life, this week's episode, titled "Reality Check," saw Lisa trying to inspire Erin to question the sacrifices she made in her own personal life to succeed with her career.
NFL
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

