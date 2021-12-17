6 Useful Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Parents With

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s crunch time. The holidays are almost here and if you’re still struggling with what to give, we have you covered with the best Amazon gift ideas for the season. Whether you’re shopping for your picky mother-in-law, your niece who’s obsessed with Jojo Siwa, your husband whose worn out slippers need to be replaced, your anxious puppy, or even (gasp!) yourself, Amazon is your one-stop-shop. With its reliable quick shipping, Amazon is home to lots of stylish, cozy, and smart gift options. Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of Amazon gift ideas from clothing, accessories, gadgets, and more to help you start crossing people off your list.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO