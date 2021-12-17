How to Combine Traveling With Education

Learning should never stop, especially after you’ve retired! Christopher Newport’s LifeLong Learning Society is a membership organization for people of retirement age who seek opportunities to learn in an environment that encourages sharing and fellowship. There are no requirements as to previous educational experience – intellectual curiosity is the only admission requirement. The Spring 2022 semester begins on Monday, January 24 and enrollment is now open. Enjoy a Monday afternoon lecture series and over 60 courses on an array of subjects, including language, art, writing, history, science, film studies, poetry, religious studies, world studies, and so much more! Spring offerings also include interest groups, field trips and numerous optional activities. View the Spring Program Brochure online and visit the LifeLong Learning Society website or call 757-269-4368 for complete information.
Comments / 0