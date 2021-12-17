ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany man accused of street racing, seriously injuring driver

By Sara Rizzo
 6 days ago

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man has been arraigned in connection with a road race incident. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Jeffrey Smith, 20, is accused of operating his vehicle in a reckless matter.

Smith is accused of participating in a street race on Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush in April 2021. The DA’s Office said Smith was racing at a high rate of speed, after consuming marijuana, which caused his vehicle to collide with another and seriously injure the driver.

Charges

  • Assault in the second degree (felony)
  • Two counts of assault in the third degree 9misdemeanors)
  • Reckless driving (misdemeanor)
  • Speed contest (misdemeanor)
“This was a preventable incident that could have been avoided,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. “Mr. Smith chose to engage in excessive speed after using marijuana, ultimately causing harm to the victim.”

Smith was released to probation. No trial date has been set.

