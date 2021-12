The Masked Singer Season 6 finale was one of the most competitive in the show’s history, with the two finalists really giving it their all. The Bull and Queen of Hearts sang their hearts out, but in the end, there could only be one winner. Unfortunately for Todrick Hall, his Bull persona ended up finishing in second place behind Queen of Hearts, better known as singer-songwriter Jewel. Though the loss wasn’t quite what he wanted, Hall assured CinemaBlend he still feels like a winner even as runner-up.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO