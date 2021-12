Meanwhile, Diana is alone. Driving her Porsche along country roads. Royally lost. She pulls into a fish-and-chips cafe and walks in to ask for directions and the place stands still, starstruck. Uneasy jazz plays on the soundtrack. She should know these roads – she grew up right there, where she pulls over and spots a scarecrow on her birth family’s former land. It’s wearing her father’s jacket. The manor she lived in is now boarded up, on a large parcel neighboring Sandringham’s even larger parcel, a razor-wire fence on the boarder. Darren (Sean Harris), the Royal chef, happens upon her, directs her back to the Royal estate, but not before she retrieves the weathered, surely guano-spattered jacket. It is not very Royal, not at all.

13 DAYS AGO