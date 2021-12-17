ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy’s Salvini says Draghi should remain PM, not be next president

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini said on Friday that Prime Minister Mario Draghi should remain in his current role and not become head of state when the position comes free early next year. Parliament will convene to choose a new president in January, and the...

