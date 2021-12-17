Digimon Con announced and set to take place online in February 2022

Episode 8 of Pokémon Evolutions just dropped, taking us to the Kanto region. If you’re not familiar, this is a free, animated mini-series on YouTube. Eight episodes are planned in total, rolling out over a few months, and each one is set in a different region. In Episode 1, we saw the showdown between Leon and Eternatus. In Episode 2, Lillie and Nebby team up to battle against the powerful and destructive Necrozma. Episode 3 focused on the evil plans of Lysandre. In Episode 4, Ghetsis played puppet master with N’s life. In Episode 5, Barry faces off against his greatest rival: his dad. In Episode 6, Zinnia prepares to fulfill her destiny and summon Mega Rayquaza. In Episode 7, the Kimono Girls put on an incredible show. Episode 8 dropped today, wrapping the series up in Kanto.
