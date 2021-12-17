ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digimon Con announced and set to take place online in February 2022

By Sato
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco has announced that it will host its first-ever Digimon Con this February, and fans around the world will get to tune in online on YouTube. The live stream will start at 5:00 p.m. (PST) /8:00 p.m. (EST). If you’re wondering what to expect from Digimon...

