Digimon Con announced and set to take place online in February 2022

The big game fairs are over again this year, but of course there are more live streams and events. Constantly updated!. Geoff Keighley’s 2021 Game Awards will take place on Friday evening. There should be as many premieres and announcements as never before. Specifically, the show should offer between 40 and 50 games. But not only that, projects close to video games should be given more space than ever, according to Keighley. This mainly concerns films and series based on video games. Cinematically, Sonic 2 and The Matrix Awakens are confirmed. Sting, Imagine Dragons and an orchestra provide the musical highlights.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO