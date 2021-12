There is a new No. 1 in the DII women’s basketball Power 10 rankings. As discussed in the previous Power 10, the top 25-30 teams were very hard to separate due to the fact that they were all playing extremely competitive basketball early on. Almost on cue, then-No. 1 Fort Hays State was upset by Nebraska-Kearney, opening the door for Drury to take the top spot heading into the new year.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO