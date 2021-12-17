ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

'Keurig for cocktails' abruptly decides to shutter operations

By Christopher Doering
fooddive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrinkworks, a partnership between Anheuser-Busch and Keurig Dr Pepper that allows consumers to make alcoholic drinks at home in seconds, said this week it is shuttering the platform and stopping sales of its machines immediately. A spokesperson representing the brand declined to offer additional details. Drinkworks CEO Nathaniel Davis...

www.fooddive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Taste Test: Woodford Reserve’s New Whiskey Tastes Like Stout Beer

If you’re a bourbon drinker, you’re almost certainly familiar with Woodford Reserve, but this new whiskey from the distillery is utterly and fascinatingly unrecognizable. The brand, owned by beverage giant Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel’s, Old Forester), was created in the 1990s and is well-regarded for its bourbon in particular, but also rye, wheat and malt whiskeys. Master distiller Chris Morris and assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall take great pride in these expressions, touting the “five sources of flavor” that go into the Woodford profile. But they also like to spread their creative wings a bit, and the Master’s Collection offers that...
DRINKS
Android Headlines

Brew Your Coffee At Home With The $120 Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker

Amazon has a great sale on the Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker right now, bringing it down to just $119.99. That’s going to save you $30 off of the regular retail price here. Note: This product will not arrive in time for Christmas. The Keurig K-Supreme uses the new MultisStream...
LIFESTYLE
ocala-news.com

Graffiti Seafood reopens shuttered Mediterranean restaurant in Ocala

Graffiti Seafood has reopened the doors on a former Mediterranean restaurant in Ocala that was shuttered earlier this year. The new seafood restaurant is located at 1532 S Pine Avenue, and was previously home to Ali Mediterranean Grill, which closed up shop in early 2021. As the restaurant’s name suggests,...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shutter Button#Restaurants#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#Anheuser Busch#Keurig Dr Pepper
KATU.com

Christmas Cocktails!

Mixologist Jon Davidson joined us with fabulous Christmas Cocktails!. 1.25 oz Halls Cough Drops and eucalyptus honey syrup. Shake and strain into a coupe. Garnish with eucalyptus leaves. EL PONCHE DE PORTLAND. Per Mug (if desired):. 1 oz Pilot House Diablo Azul Añejo Agave Spirit. .5 oz New Deal...
FOOD & DRINKS
investing.com

PepsiCo vs. Keurig Dr Pepper: Which Beverage Stock is a Better Buy?

Growing investor optimism in the defensive beverage industry amid a volatile market backdrop should enable underlying stocks to witness a surge this holiday season. Therefore, popular beverage stocks PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) have enough upside potential to deliver solid returns, dodging the market fluctuations caused by rising COVID-19 cases and high inflation. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) are two prominent players in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. PEP operates food, beverage, and snack businesses worldwide. It markets its products through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, distributor networks, and e-commerce platforms and retailers. On the other hand, KDP manufactures and distributes soft drinks, juices, teas, mixers, water, and other beverages to retailers, bottlers and distributors, restaurants, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers.
DRINKS
cityline.tv

Shrimp Cocktail

Shake clamato juice, vodka, horseradish, hot sauce, Worcestershire, pepper and lemon juice along with some crush ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into the 10 glasses. Place the shrimp and caperberry in and serve.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gadget Review

Keurig Vs Keurig 2.0_

Coffee fanatics had to choose between a Keurig vs Keurig 2.0 coffee brewer in the past, and some still have these machines. However, the best coffee maker among Keurig 2.0 models and other products were discontinued in 2019, so you have to buy second-hand to get one of these models.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Prepackaged Eggnog Cocktails

The BuzzBallz Chillers Eggnog is a ready-to-drink cocktail from the brand that's focused on providing consumers with an easy way to enjoy the festive beverage this holiday season. The drink comes as the brand's fourth cream-based cocktail and features a creamy vanilla flavor profile that doesn't hold back with notes of cinnamon and nutmeg as well. The drink has a 15% ABV, which makes it a stiff libation to enjoy on its own or even as a dessert during the holidays.
FOOD & DRINKS
oxygenmag.com

3 Ways with Holiday Cocktails

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. ‘Tis the season to be jolly – and what’s more jolly than a fancy-looking holiday cocktail? We have three recipes that not only taste good but have carefully curated ingredients like rosemary, turmeric and basil. Cherry...
RECIPES
Punch

The Barrymore Cocktail

Kenneth McCoy traces the origin of this drink back to a time in which he sampled an array of stirred cocktails in liqueur-rinsed coupes. He found particular harmony between whiskey-based drinks and small amounts of green Chartreuse. “Whether it was a bourbon, a rye, or a single malt, it just elevated the cocktail,” he recalls. “It just gives another edge to the cocktail.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
themanual.com

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is Just $60 for Green Monday 2021

If you’ve been planning to purchase a coffee maker that’s affordable but still very functional, you shouldn’t miss the Keurig deals for Green Monday, which is one of the busiest shopping days for the retail industry. Keurig popularized the single-serve, pod-based coffee system, and you can enjoy its convenience and versatility with the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, which is currently available from Amazon for just $60 after a $20 discount to its original price of $80.
SHOPPING
luxuryrealestate.com

Cocktail Collective

Take a trip around the world with these signature cocktail recipes compliments of LRE® members. Compliments of Scott Cutter, 2Costa Rica Real Estate. Add the Guaro, sugar and lime to a rocks glass. Muddle all the ingredients until the juice is extracted and the rinds are bruised. Leave it all in the glass and add ice cubes. Top with a splash of club soda.
DRINKS
Cape Gazette

Cocktail Carrots

Let the celebration begin! That’s what happened when I made these quick and easy Smokey little carrot dogs last night from BRAND NEW VEGAN.* I steamed a bag of baby carrots for 10 minutes; marinated overnight in mixture of soy sauce, vinegar, veg broth, maple syrup, mustard, liquid smoke and spices; then finished the carrots in a sweet mustard sauce. Voila!! Party time!
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Barbecue pineapple cocktail recipe

A vibrant smoky cocktail where balance is key; added to compliment our style of cooking over live fire. This is complex and refined all at once, with a punch of agave to excite your palate. Again, this one is all about simplicity so use that simple bellini glass to highlight...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Canned Cocktails

The Dunnet Bay Distillers Wonders of the Wilderness Holy Grass Scottish Vodka with Apple Tonic cocktail is a new creation from the distillery to provide consumers with a sustainable canned libation to enjoy. The cocktail is made with the namesake holy grass botanical that is sourced locally, while the packaging and labeling are achieved using fruit waste alongside the highly recyclable aluminum can. The cocktail comes in 250ml cans with a 5.5% ABV at a price point of £2.50 each.
DRINKS
seattlerefined.com

Cocktail of the Week: Not Nog

Do you have a holiday happy hour coming up? If so, you might be on the hunt for a new seasonal drink to add to your recipe repertoire. Well, you're in luck! This week's Not Nog cocktail got its name because it is creamy like eggnog, but a bit on the lighter side. Cheers!
RECIPES
HuffingtonPost

Is It Rude To Send A Cocktail Back?

Odds are you’ve seen someone send back a dish at a restaurant once or twice. Or maybe you’ve even had to do it at some point. But have you ever seen someone do this with a cocktail?. While some might balk at the idea of sending back a...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy