Pfizer to evaluate third COVID-19 dose for children 6 months to 5 years old

Pfizer and BioNTech are going to evaluate a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the companies’ trial of a coronavirus vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years old.

The news came after results show less of an immune response in children between the ages of 2 and 4 years old than that seen in patients aged 16 to 25 years old, Bloomberg reported.

Researchers will now add a third 3-microgram dose at least two months after the second shot is given, Reuters reported.

If it is proven to provide protection against COVID-19, Pfizer and BioNTech plan to ask regulators for an Emergency Use Authorization early next year.

It is also studying a third dose, either 10 or 30 micrograms, for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, Bloomberg reported.

The vaccine has full approval for people 16 and older in the U.S. and emergency use for children and teens aged 5 to 16, Reuters reported. The companies are also asking for full approval of the vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration for adolescents aged 12 to 15.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group