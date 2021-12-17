ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kentucky-UNC matchup set in COVID-19 schedule shuffle

By The Associated Press
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6gpU_0dPpfELr00
Alabama St UCLA Basketball An empty Pauley Pavilion is seen before an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Alabama State Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The game will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues.

The teams announced the matchup Friday after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against UNC. The Bruins have paused team-related activities, and the status of their future games is undetermined. They had previously called off a home game against Alabama State scheduled for earlier this week.

The other game that was part of the Vegas event, a matchup between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky, was canceled Thursday because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program.

Second-ranked Duke has now had two scheduled games for Saturday fall through for the same reasons. The Blue Devils announced Friday that their home game against Loyola Maryland has been canceled due to positive tests within the Greyhounds program.

The schools put that game together after Duke's original opponent, Cleveland State, had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols. Duke says it is again trying to find a replacement game, this time for a next-day turnaround.

Syracuse also announced it is canceling its next two games due to COVID-19 protocols. The school will determine whether Saturday's scheduled game against Lehigh and next Tuesday's scheduled game against Cornell can be made up later.

“Our top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our student-athletes, athletics staff, fans and the campus and Central New York communities,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said. “While it is disappointing to have to postpone any athletic event, this is the right decision given the increasingly difficult public health landscape.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
FanSided

5 college football teams that will make some noise in 2022

Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Cbs Sports Classic#Covid#Athletics#The Cbs Sports Classic#Buckeyes#The Blue Devils#Loyola Maryland#Cleveland State#Syracuse#Cornell#Ap
Chronicle

Small ball lineup lifts Duke men's basketball past Virginia Tech

The Cameron Crazies packed into Cameron Indoor Stadium for an ACC contest for the first time since March 2020. The Wednesday game kicked off with a rambunctious winter break crowd, players decked out in the newly revealed "Cameron Brotherhood" jerseys and a nine-point lead for Duke—but something quickly went awry.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Health
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WJHL

Beating the odds: Former coach, teammate reflect on Mac McClung’s success

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – When former Blue Devils head basketball coach, Scotty Vermillion, recalls Mac McClung, a particular story comes to mind. McClung had just recently started at Georgetown when he and his Hoya teammates visited a Washington Wizards practice. “Afterward his mom said, ‘Hey, why don’t you get a picture with John Wall?’ […]
GATE CITY, VA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy