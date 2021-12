The US military has dismissed the first batch of service members who have refused to get vaccinated, including 27 members of the US Air Force.Around 96 per cent of those on active duty have so far taken at least one dose of the vaccine, with roughly 74 per of the Air Force cent fully vaccinated.Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek has said that none of those dismissed sought medical, administrative or religious exemptions.The US’ 2.1m active military members are required by the Pentagon to get vaccinated or face a range of consequences. The US Air Force had a vaccination deadline...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO