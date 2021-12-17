ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Middleton is 'really upset' about estrangement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - while seeing Prince William 'distraught' has been 'tough' but 'pulled them closer together', source claims

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Kate Middleton has been 'really, really upset' about the royal family's estrangement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source has claimed.

Rumours of a rift between the Duke of Sussex, 37, and the royal family have been circulating since before Megxit, with relations taking a further blow following Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year.

Meanwhile Prince William and Harry are said to have barely spoken and have an 'incredibly strained' relationship after two years of rows over Harry's wife and her alleged treatment of staff, the couple's decision to emigrate to America and the 'truth bombs' the Sussexes have dropped in TV interviews watched by tens of millions of people around the world.

Speaking to People magazine, insiders claimed the Duchess had found seeing the Duke of Cambridge, 39, 'distraught' over the estrangement had been 'tough', adding: 'Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yvyap_0dPpdMLF00
Kate Middleton, 39, has been 'really, really upset' about the fall-out with Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, this year, a source has claimed

During an explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan claimed Kate made her cry before she married Prince Harry as the couple dropped a series of 'truth bombs' including saying there was 'concern' over Archie's skin colour.

When Harry was reunited with his family just weeks later at his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, Kate was the first member of the family to be seen chatting to him - and was even spotted holding back in a bid to reunite him with brother, Prince William.

At the time, Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith said his niece was 'trying to mediate' and bring peace to the royals after Prince Harry's nuclear truth-bombing.

Gary Goldsmith, 56, who is brother to Kate's mother Carole, described the Duchess as a 'brilliant arbiter and peacemaker' and insisted she was doing everything she could to make things right between her husband and his brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVpJ6_0dPpdMLF00
Prince William and Harry are said to have barely spoken and have an 'incredibly strained' relationship after two years of rows over Harry's wife Meghan

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Duchess of Cornwall is unlikely to ever forgive her stepson Prince Harry for their actions since stepping back as senior royals in March last year.

Harry has addressed his relationship with his father in several interviews throughout the year - after first opening up about it in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March where he claimed he has been 'let down' by Prince Charles.

Writing in The Telegraph, royal expert Camilla Tominey reported that a source close to Camilla has said that even though Buckingham Palace is conveying the message that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still loved by the family, the Duchess of Cornwall will struggle to move on.

Another source claimed that Prince Charles was deeply affected by the reported fall out with Prince Harry and that it had been 'really hard for him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TI1bG_0dPpdMLF00
The source said that the Cambridges have found 'everything with Harry and Meghan' has been 'hugely stressful' but has 'pulled Kate and William closer together'

The latest comments come amid speculation that Harry and Meghan, 40, will not be spending Christmas with the rest of the Royal Family.

Instead, it is thought the Sussexes may spend the holidays in their £11 million mansion in the Californian enclave of Montecito.

According to reports, the couple turned down an invitation to spend the festive period with the Queen and other family member, because they wanted to avoid the media scrutiny such a trip could trigger.

A royal source told Page Six: 'There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming. If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now.

'But this is Her Majesty's first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her.'

As well as losing her spouse of 73 years, Prince Philip, the monarch, 95, has also suffered with several health problems which forced her to miss events recently - including Remembrance Sunday commemorations last month - often considered to be one the most important dates in her diary.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband’s Health Deteriorating? Princes William, Harry’s Feud, Queen Elizabeth’s Health Stresses Future King

Prince Charles' health is, allegedly, deteriorating because of the stress that he's dealing with. Prince Charles’ health has been at the center of public scrutiny especially since he was recently photographed with swollen hands and feet. At one point, his “chronic condition” was dubbed as embarrassing by one publication. While...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD
People

The Sweet Moment Kate Middleton Spots Her Parents and Siblings in the Audience at Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton's biggest supporters were on hand to celebrate the royal's first-ever Christmas carol concert on Thursday. As the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside husband Prince William, the Middleton family was front and center to support Kate, who spearheaded the event, which paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Megxit
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
romper.com

Princess Charlotte Is Snuggled On Queen Elizabeth's Lap In A Never-Before-Seen Photo

Queen Elizabeth is one lucky woman. First, she gets to be a queen with tiaras and such. Second and maybe better, she has a whole bunch of sweet great-grandchildren to cuddle. As evidenced by a recent photo of that’s on display in her Buckingham Palace office. The photo, though blurry and slightly hidden by her purse, shows Her Majesty sitting with her late husband Prince Philip on the sofa, surrounded by smiling great-grandchildren. And even in a blurry photo you can see just how happy she truly is to be with those little sweethearts.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Not Qualified To Talk About Mental Health, Royal Commentator Says

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti criticized Prince Harry for speaking about mental health. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are mental health advocates. Just recently, the Duke of Sussex aired his support for those who quit their jobs to prioritize their mental health. However, a royal commentator called him out for his words.
MENTAL HEALTH
People

Christopher Knight Was 'Shocked' When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sat in His Company's Chairs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Oprah interview aired last March, many viewers found themselves surprised by the truths the couple revealed about the royal family. Christopher Knight was also in shock during the special, but for a very different reason: The chairs that Meghan and Harry were sitting in were from his furniture collection, Christopher Knight Home.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

274K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy