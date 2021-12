“I am the light of the world. If you follow me, you won't have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life.”. As a vegetable gardener, I can tell you that the more hours of light you have, the bigger your crops will grow. For more than 30 years, I’ve used a special light bulb for gardening called a grow light. It emits a certain kind of light that causes plants and trees to grow. You use it in areas where there isn’t enough light for plants to survive. I planted young redwood trees on the shady side of my house and used the grow lights on them until they got tall enough to get sunlight on their own. Today those trees are about 40 feet tall.

