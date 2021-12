Eric Clapton has won a lawsuit brought against a German woman who was trying to sell a bootlegged copy of one of his concerts on eBay. The woman, who listed the CD at an asking price of 9.95 GBP (approx. $11.20), insisted she didn't know she was violating a copyright law. She claimed the recording, taken at a Clapton concert in the ‘80s, had been purchased by her late husband in 1987 at a well-known department store.

