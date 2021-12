Forty-something ThaoMee Xiong is an experienced leader, legal advocate and proud Hmong American. As the newly named deputy director for the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL), Xiong is on a mission to aid immigrants who, after serving time for a crime, are in danger of deportation due to narrow exemptions for reopening and reviewing their cases. Xiong has put her Ivy League credentials to use in past positions with the Minnesota Department of Health and the city of St. Paul. The middle of nine children, she was just 3 years old when her family came to the U.S. after living in two Thai refugee camps for three years. She shares more below about her drive to conquer stereotypes and promote social justice.

