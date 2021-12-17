ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Is Booming Worldwide | Starship Technologies, Savioke, Drone Delivery

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of...

www.lasvegasherald.com

dronedj.com

Drone delivery firm Antwork raises $314M in Series B funding

China-based drone delivery specialist Antwork Technology has scooped up a cool $314 million in Series B funding. The fresh capital infusion was led by Thor Capital with participation from existing investor Unity Ventures. Antwork was established in 2015 with a vision to build a drone delivery network in urban areas...
Las Vegas Herald

Fitness Technology Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | Zwift, Peloton, Daxko

Latest released the research study on Global Fitness Technology Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fitness Technology Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fitness Technology. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Zwift (United States), Peloton (United States), Supernatural (California), Zen planner (United States), Lose It (United States), Daxko (United States), Noom (United States), ASCIS Digital (Massachusetts) and Life Fitness (United States).
DRONELIFE

Swoop Aero BVLOS Approval in Australia, for Medical Drone Delivery Ops

Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has granted Australian drone logistics company Swoop Aero BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line Of Sight) approval for medical logistics operations in Queensland. The approval lets Swoop Aero operate in a fully integrated airspace with an aerodrome based hub at the local airport in Goondiwindi. The integration will allow for access to safe and sustainable drone logistics spanning the entire area. The network will overcome distance as a barrier to healthcare access for surrounding regional communities, and make access to healthcare more convenient.
Las Vegas Herald

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Is Booming Worldwide | Riversand Technologies, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Drone Package Delivery Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Landscape Development| America Inc., Zipline, FedEx

Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Drone Package Delivery Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
dronedj.com

Sweden's Aerit to fly drone deliveries in vast area north of Stockholm

Swedish UAV services company Aerit has been tapped to conduct trial drone deliveries around the large Norrtälje area to the north of Stockholm. The move comes just two months after Aerit successfully flew its first beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) delivery mission – just the second ever in the country.
ngtnews.com

Merchants Fleet Expands Xos EV Last Mile Delivery Portfolio

Merchants Fleet, a fleet management company, is expanding its offering of electric fleet vehicles with an intent to buy electrical step vans from Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles. The first 10 step vans are expected to be delivered to Merchants Fleet...
kfgo.com

Uganda tests drones to speed up delivery of HIV medicine

KALANGALA, Uganda (Reuters) – Uganda is delivering HIV medicine by drone in an archipelago in Lake Victoria, a pilot programme aiming to improve the transport of medical supplies for the country's health system, which faces chronic shortages. The trial is funded by pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, and...
dronedj.com

Alphabet's Wing reports over 600% increase in drone delivery in 2021

Wing, the drone delivery unit of Google's parent organization Alphabet, was first launched as an experimental program at the end of 2011. After a decade of development, testing, and trials, the company says it can finally call 2021 the year that drone delivery really took off. Wing made over...
dronedj.com

Wing resumes drone delivery in Canberra area of September raven attacks

Drone delivery company Wing has resumed service to an area north of Canberra nearly two months after territorial ravens grounded its UAVs with repeated aerial assaults. Google corporate cousin Wing halted its drone deliveries to the Harrison suburb of the Australian capital in September after videos of the ravens attacking its UAVs went viral around the world. At the time, the company explained to clients that the incidents were the result of "some birds in your area demonstrating territorial behaviors and swooping at moving objects" – something it said was "common during nesting season." As a result the company put its activity in the zone on pause until a wildlife expert it consulted had indicated renewed flights would have "minimal impact on birdlife in our service locations."
freightwaves.com

FAA greenlights Flytrex for 1-mile drone deliveries in North Carolina

In a landmark certification for the company, drone delivery provider Flytrex on Tuesday announced that it had received FAA approval for drone deliveries with a range of up to 1 nautical mile in North Carolina, expanding its reach to approximately 10,000 households in the state. As part of the certification,...
Las Vegas Herald

Identity as a Service Market Is Booming Worldwide with Okta, IDaptive, Ping Identity

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Identity as a Service Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Identity as a Service market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Homes Technology Market is Booming Worldwide with Cisco Systems, Google, Amazon

Latest published market study on Global Smart Homes Technology Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Smart Homes Technology space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Haier Electronics, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, Amazon, Honeywell International, Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., and Siemens AG.
Las Vegas Herald

Corduroy Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Jiangsu Zijinhua, Anhui Huawan, Huzhou Jiujiu

Latest research study from HTF MI on Worldwide Corduroy Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Worldwide Corduroy. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Worldwide Corduroy Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
DRONELIFE

Swoop Aero in Namibia: Africa Continues to Lead the Way in Medical Drone Delivery

"Our vision is for a world where seamless supply chains bring emotional and economic prosperity to all they serve." said Swoop Aero CEO and co-founder Eric Peck. "Healthcare logistics is our bread and butter and we've carefully modelled our end-to-end service offering from real-world experience across seven different nations. We're excited to start operations in Namibia and deliver unique life-saving measures and strengthen the safe hands of healthcare providers and hospitals alongside our partners."
Las Vegas Herald

Satellite Communication Service and Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth |Hughes ,ViaSat ,L3 Technologies

According to a new study on the Satellite Communication Service and Equipment market, a clear scenario of the market environment is available, spanning the current and future status of the market. The scope and likelihood of making money, as well as the manufacturer profile, production details, and consumption trends, have all been thoroughly researched. The study provides data on emerging trends and market dynamics in terms of drivers, opportunities, and constraints. A thorough examination of these components is required for various market participants to assess the potential of investments across various regional domains.
Las Vegas Herald

Finance Cloud Market is Thriving Worldwide with Surprising Transition | Oracle, Google, International Business Machines

Latest released the research study on Finance Cloud Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Finance Cloud Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Finance Cloud. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
Las Vegas Herald

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Meat-free Meat Market | Key Players Hain Celestial, Pinnacle Foods, Vbites, MGP Ingredients

The Latest survey report on Worldwide Meat-free Meat Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Worldwide Meat-free Meat segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Archer Daniels Midland, Kraft Heinz, MGP Ingredients, Garden Protein International, Morningstar Farms, Sunfed, Quorn Foods, Beyond Meat, Pinnacle Foods, Hain Celestial Group, Vbites, Meatless.
