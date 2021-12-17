Chocobo GP - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Earlier this year, Square Enix pulled back the curtain on Chocobo GP, a Nintendo Switch exclusive racer based on the Final Fantasy franchise. We haven't seen much information since, but the publisher revealed today that the game will be releasing on March 10th! The racer will launch alongside Chocobo GP Lite, a free-to-download version of the game. As its name implies, the Lite version is a more limited offering, but it includes the prologue for the story mode, the ability to play in the online GP mode, local multiplayer with at least one player that owns the game, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO