Video Games

Chocobo GP - Release Date Announcement Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChocobo GP, the racing game starring Chocobo and friends,...

www.ign.com

cinelinx.com

Forspoken’s Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Square Enix has brought a new look at Forspoken – their upcoming new IP designed specifically for the PS5 – to the Game Awards. Square Enix hasn’t been shy about sharing regular updates regarding Forspoken. Given that it is a new IP, the publisher has wanted to make gamers aware of who is in this game and what it’s mostly about. Although, there’s still plenty of mystery to be had.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Babylon's Fall Release Date Trailer

Babylon's Fall puts players in the shoes of a group of warriors called the sentinels, who repeatedly attempts to conquer the massive Tower of Babylon using special equipment known as Gideon Coffins. Developed by PlatinumGames, it's coming to PC, PS5, and PS4 on March 3, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Scorn Release Date Pinned Down to October 2022 in Creepy Trailer

Ebb Software’s Scorn will launch for PC and Xbox Series X | S with a release date in October 2022, as revealed in a short, eerie new trailer. The release date update comes a few months after the developer’s dark FPS was quietly pushed into 2022, giving patient fans a more concrete window to look forward to. The new footage mostly provides additional atmospheric visuals to feast over, but keeping in mind that the art style is a large part of the game’s appeal, it’s still a welcome treat. Watch your latest look at Scorn in the release date announcement trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Chocobo GP speeds toward a March 2022 release date

Chocobo-a-go-go We’ve been hearing about a possible revival of Chocobo Racing for so long that it’s still kind of hard to believe its successor, Chocobo GP, is actually coming out in a few months. Announced during a Nintendo Direct back in September, Chocobo GP will bring together characters from the Chocobo sub-series of games for a little racing action. And thanks to a new trailer dropped this morning, we’re getting more information about what’ll be included in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

SteelRising With New Trailer and Release Date

A new trailer from the RPG SteelRising was shown at The Game Awards. Additionally, it was also announced that the title will hit the market next June. During The Game Awards we've seen a new trailer for SteelRising, the latest RPG from French studio Spiders. You can watch it below. Apart from that, the game's release date was also announced. We will be taken to an alternative version of Paris in June 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Chocobo GP Launches March 10th 2022 For Switch

Square Enix has revealed the release date for Chocobo GP on Switch. The latest racing game spin-off of the Final Fantasy series will be launching on March 10th 2022 for Switch. A new trailer for the game has also been shared, which goes over the game’s features as well as confirms some new playable characters.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GamesRadar+

Crossfire X release date revealed along with new gameplay trailer

The CrossfireX release date has been revealed, bringing the shooter's online multiplayer and single-player campaigns to Xbox early next year. CrossfireX will be released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on February 10, 2022. Smilegate also debuted a new gameplay trailer, which you can check out via the embed above. Once CrossfireX goes live, you'll be able to jump straight into two single-player campaign operations developed by Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Control and Alan Wake: one dubbed Operation Catalyst, and the other dubbed Operation Spectre.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Chocobo GP to Release in March 2022, With Free Trial Available

Square Enix announced Chocobo GP will release on March 10, 2022. Additionally, a free trial version of Chocobo GP will be available, allowing players to try out the single and multiplayer mode of the game. Players will also have access to the Story Mode Prologue of Chocobo GP through the free trial. The standard version will cost 6,578 yen, or $57. The Square Enix e-STORE limited edition will cost 9,658 yen, or $85. This version will come with the OST, and two magnet sets. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Release Date Announced & New Trailer Released

Rocket Panda Games announced the release date and launched a new trailer of the upcoming 2D fighting game Phantom Breaker: Omnia. We learn that the game will release in North America and Europe for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 15, 2022. It’ll be priced at $39.99.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

New Chocobo GP Trailer Confirms March 2022 Release, Story Mode, Time Attack, Online Tournaments, & More

Publisher and developer Square Enix has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Final Fantasy-themed kart racer, Chocobo GP. This trailer finally reveals the game’s release date, March 10, 2022. Additionally, several facets of the title are highlighted to compel prospective buyers. Playing similarly to the likes of Mario Kart, Chocobo GP is an approachable racer infused with Final Fantasy elements to give it a distinct identity of its own. For example, aside from the cast consisting of Final Fantasy favorites like Gilgamesh and Chocobo, players can utilize Magicite and character-specific abilities to turn the tides in their favor.
RETAIL
ClutchPoints

Halo live-action TV series: Trailer, release date, and more

After years of rumors and much waiting, fans can look forward to the live-action Halo TV series finally coming soon. At The Game Awards 2021, the official trailer has now premiered, giving us a minute-long first look into what to expect for the show. Here’s what we know so far about the Halo series’ release date, cast, plot and other details.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Square Enix Reveals Chocobo GP Release Date

Earlier this year, Square Enix pulled back the curtain on Chocobo GP, a Nintendo Switch exclusive racer based on the Final Fantasy franchise. We haven't seen much information since, but the publisher revealed today that the game will be releasing on March 10th! The racer will launch alongside Chocobo GP Lite, a free-to-download version of the game. As its name implies, the Lite version is a more limited offering, but it includes the prologue for the story mode, the ability to play in the online GP mode, local multiplayer with at least one player that owns the game, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Ghostwire Tokyo release date, setting, trailers, and more

Ghostwire Tokyo is the latest game in development by Tango Gameworks, the Bethesda subsidiary previously responsible for The Evil Within and its excellent sequel. And even though parent company Bethesda has since been acquired by Microsoft, Ghostwire Tokyo remains a timed console exclusive on PS5, much like Arkane Studios' Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Chocobo GP Gears Up for a March 10 Release on Nintendo Switch March

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy-themed racing game, Chocobo GP, finally has a release date and will be hitting the Switch on March 10. Once it’s out, fans will be able to use classic Final Fantasy creatures and classes to achieve dominance across several similarly-themed courses. Each class/creature has its own unique attacks in addition to pickup items, and each its own set of traits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy Spin-Off Chocobo GP Gets Release Date, Will Have Free-To-Play Version

Final Fantasy's spin-off kart racing game, Chocobo GP, has received a release date as well as confirmation that the game will offer a free-to-play version. As shared by Nintendo of America on Twitter, Chocobo GP will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 10, 2022. In addition to the announcement, Square Enix has also released a new trailer for the game, which can be seen in the tweet below.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

CrossfireX gets February release date and campaign gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX, the first-person shooter from Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment, launches for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 10th. The release date was announced in a new trailer that gave us a glimpse at CrossfireX's campaign. Remedy Entertainment led development on the game's campaign, while the first-person shooter's free-to-play multiplayer, which also launches on February 10th, was developed by South Korean developer Smilegate Entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Weird West: release date, trailer, platforms

Devolver Digital and Wolfeye Studios’ upcoming Weird West blends RPG gameplay with a nightmare version of the Western genre. If you’re ready to learn more about this creep-fest, we’ve got the gameplay trailer and release date as well as which platforms the game is launching on. Whether...
VIDEO GAMES

