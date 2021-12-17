Traveling This Holiday? Get Free Drinks On Vizzy While You Wait!

Travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport faced long wait times and delays Saturday at the start of peak holiday travel. As of 1 p.m., more than 70 flights were delayed and three were canceled, according to the ABIA Real-Time Arrivals and Departures. Peak holiday travel for the airport takes place from Dec. 17 to Jan. 4 and the airport is expecting a busier Christmas travel season than usual. Just a few weeks ago, the Sunday before Thanksgiving marked the second-busiest day in the history of the airport, after which there were several days of 30,000 or more passengers. The ABIA wait times show current estimates at 18-22 minutes at Checkpoint 1, more than 30 minutes at Checkpoint 2 and 26-30 minutes at Checkpoint 3. ABIA advised arriving three hours early for international flights and two hours for domestic flights. Travelers are also recommended to reserve parking through abiaparking.com, check in online ahead of arriving at the airport and use mobile boarding passes to help streamline the process.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO