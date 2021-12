China Evergrande Group founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan has sold more of his own shares in the company this week in an attempt to keep the defaulted property developer afloat. Once China's second-richest person, Hui sold 277.8 million shares, lowering his stake in the company to 59.78% from 61.88%, according to Friday's filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The transaction value was not disclosed, but given the average price at which the shares traded this week, it was likely around $64 million.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO