Transaction in Own Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. 17 December 2021. Number of ordinary...

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Puma VCT 13 plc (the "Company") are pleased to announce that further to an offer for subscription (the "Offer") of ordinary shares of £0.0005 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to raise up to £25,000,000, together with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £5,000,000, as set out in a prospectus dated 5 August 2021 (the "Prospectus"), the Company has today made a further allotment of 5,526,171 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer.
Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting; Other. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB.
Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 40,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 954.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Form 8.3 - Vivo Energy PLC

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 22 December 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 26,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,135.434 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,206,671 Ordinary shares, and there...
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Miss Isabel Edelsten, a person closely associated to Mr Simon Edelsten, fund manager of the Company, has acquired 2,100 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the Company.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 30,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1087.9765 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
Change of Name and TIDM

It is expected that the change of name and TIDM will take effect on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange from 8.00 a.m. on 23 December 2021. The Company confirms that there is no change to the Company's ISIN. The Company's new website will also be live from...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)_Replacement

The Form 8.5 Sanne Group PLC announcement released on 02/12/2021 under RNS 3793U has been amended. PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or...
Bank of America Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.20% higher to $44.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.02% to 4,696.56 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.74% to 35,753.89. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.41 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
