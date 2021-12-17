PS5 deal could be your last chance to get console before Christmas

GameStop has announced it is holding a special in-store sale for the highly-coveted Sony PlayStation 5 console.

The event, which might be the last chance for many to secure a PS5 before Christmas, is taking place on December 17.

GameStop said that over 700 stores are partaking in the sale across the US -- the list of all participating locations can be found on their website.

The video game retailer, which is headquartered in Texas, also said that the number of consoles available in each participating location will be limited.

According to Gamestop's website, the deal will only be available to PowerUp Rewards Pro Members.

While the membership normally costs $14.99 per year, it is currently being offered for $9.99.

GameStop will have around 60 disc-based PS5 bundles at each participating locations, according to The Shortcut.

In addition to the console, the bundles will allegedly include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, a third-party DualSense charging station, and an additional Sony DualSense controller.

Some stores may also include a $50 GameStop gift card in the package.

The Shortcut noted that video gamers can expect a similar deal for the Xbox Series X on Thursday, December 23rd.

Even though Sony launched the PS5 in November 2020, the gaming system still remains one of those most difficult consoles to obtain due to its high demand and popularity.

News of GameStop's sale comes just after Sony announced plans to release detachable PS5 console covers, which will be available in five colors: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

The PS5 was released in November 2020 and still remains difficult to buy

