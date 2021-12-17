AdeoluI lesanmi, 28, Reported Missing In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Police say 28-year-old Dr. AdeoluI lesanmi was last seen leaving her East Harlem home on First Avenue near 116th Street on Wednesday.

Her brother told CBS2 Iesanmi is a doctor at New York Presbyterian Hospital. She went to work, returned home and then left at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, which her brother says is unusual.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a thin build and dark complexion. She also has flower tattoos on both arms.

lesanmi was last seen wearing a black jacket and multi-color tie-dye shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.