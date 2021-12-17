ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lucas Hoge, Skip Ewing Team for Playful ‘Mrs. Santa Claus’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

By Billy Dukes
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lucas Hoge and Skip Ewing sure had fun making the music video for "Mrs. Santa Claus," a track from the young singer's new album of holiday hits. Watch their in-studio performance video first, exclusively on Taste of Country. Ewing wrote and recorded "Mrs. Santa Claus" for his 1995 album,...

979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
earmilk.com

Godford shares the sun-kissed single "The Hill" [Music Video]

Godford has released their new single "The Hill". Released alongside their new album I YOU SHE, the single from the non-binary producer is dripping is sun-kissed tones and glorious sun beams to produce a tune wrapped in the longing for summer nights. With an unravelling beauty to Godford's work, "The...
MUSIC
audacy.com

Playlist of the Week: Santa's Songs

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town. We are getting closer to Christmas, Chicago! We are about two weeks out from Christmas and the glow of the holiday spirit is all around us! And remember, Santa is always watching! And to prepare for his arrival, you can check out a playlist all about Mr. Claus, himself, exclusively on Audacy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Ewing
Person
Jamie O'neal
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Country Songs#Airplay
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Celebrate in Style at Baby Shower

Jeannie Mai is in her final term of her pregnancy but she and her husband Jeezy are still celebrating. Mai took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage from the pair's latest baby shower. In a winter wonderland theme with everyone donning their best white attire, Mai smiles and appears surprised by the decor. She's affectionately referred to their baby as "Baby J," a nod to Jeezy's last name Jenkins, or "Baby Snow," a phrase the rapper is known by.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

C-Murder Pays Homage To Young Dolph On "I Don't Wanna Go Outside"

The death of Young Dolph rippled through the world. The rapper carved out a lane for himself in hip-hop while emphasizing the importance of being independent and giving back to the community. Fans, friends, and peers have mourned his loss over the past few weeks as many others have paid tribute to his memory.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy