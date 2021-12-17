ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Davis Already Knew ‘Buy Dirt’ Was Special Before Luke Bryan Joined Him

By Jess
 6 days ago
It's easy to see why Jordan Davis received his first-ever CMA Awards nomination with his Luke Bryan collab, "Buy Dirt." One listen and you're instantly hooked on its nostalgia, simplicity and overall message. "'Cause the truth about it is / It all goes by real quick / You can't...

