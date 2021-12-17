The most dangerous countries in the world revealed – with the safest being in Europe

A NEW study has revealed the most dangerous countries in the world - with the lowest risk destinations all being in Europe.

Research conducted by International SOS found the most dangerous place to visit in 2022 was Afghanistan, followed by Syria, Libya, Central African Republic and Iraq.

The most dangerous countries have been revealed in the latest International SOS report

Assessing countries from Low to Extreme risk, threats analysed include political violence, social unrest, healthcare and pandemic impact, as well as petty crimes.

This year, the annual Risk Assessment also included Covid risks, including travel disruptions and mental health.

Afghanistan had the highest risk level of Extreme for security, warning of "minimal government control and law and order" and the Very High risk for healthcare, warning it is "almost non-existent."

The safest places were all found in Europe, with Norway coming out on top.

This was followed by Finland, Switzerland, Denmark and Luxembourg.

The UK was also deemed a low risk for security and medical risks, although was a medium risk for Covid-related domestic operations.

Dr Neil Nerwich, Group Medical Director at International SOS said: “In 2022 we are facing a layered threat environment.

"Entering the third year of the pandemic, while COVID-19 and the fallout from lockdowns continue to be major disruptors, other risks are coming back to the fore as travel resumes."

He also said that many governments and healthcare systems are facing "increased strain" due to Covid which is likely to lead to more problems as well.

Predictions for 2022 risks include long Covid and mental health problems, as well as continued pandemic-disrupted activities, although predict these will stabilise by 2023.

Climate change and geopolitical volatility are also warned to be at risk of being worse than pre-pandemic, and will affect countries globally.

International SOS's 2020 study named Mali as the most dangerous, while Afganistan was in ninth place.

And a different study found Tokyo, Singapore and Osaka to be the safest cities in the world.

Avoid Germany and Austria if you want to drive safely - a pre-pandemic study found they had the most traffic accidents.