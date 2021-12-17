ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns Tight End Jared Wiley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan
 7 days ago

The Texas Longhorns have faced some significant attrition this offseason, with defensive playmakers like Josh Thompson heading to the NFL draft, and defensive backs BJ Foster and Chris Adimora heading to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Friday, however, the Horns lost another one, only this time on the offensive side of the ball, with tight end Jared Wiley electing to transfer from the program.

Wiley made his announcement via his personal Twitter account, thanking the current and previous staff for his opportunity.

"Dear Texas, These past three years have been nothing short of amazing," Wiley said in his statement. "Thank you to my teammates and Longhorn Nation for showing me so much love and support from day one. Thank you Coach Herman and Coach Warehime for believing in me and bringing me onto the 40 Acres, and thank you to Coach Sark and Coach Banks for trusting me to play a role on the team last year. It hasn't been an easy decision to make considering the love I have for the University of Texas and all of the teammates I have played with. With all that being said, I've made the decision to be a grad transfer and use my last year of eligibility elsewhere. Thank you Longhorn Nation! 18 Out."

Wiley ends his career at Texas with 19 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns for his career and had nine receptions for 67 yards and two scores in 2021.

With Wiley now on his way out, the road is clear for prized 2021 recruit J'Tavion Sanders to play a significant role in next season's offense.

