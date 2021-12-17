Expert Insight: Give Back to Nature This Holiday Season

The Delta Gamma Center hosted its fundraising event on Dec. 7 under a heated tent at the Shining Light Tree Lot on Rock Hill Road, in support of The Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments in Richmond Heights. The annual Holiday House event typically takes place inside a festive home but this year went outdoors and featured dinner, raffles, a whiskey pull and an online auction. The Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments offers family-centered, specialized services and community support to help children who are blind or visually impaired reach their full potential. It was founded by alumnae of the Delta Gamma sorority from Washington University, with the tree lot started by the first board members, tree lot chair Bettie Stupp Kohl and sales chair Pat Gilbert.
