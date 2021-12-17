Who is Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nicholas?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACTOR Trevor Dion Nicholas takes the lead role in the West End musical production Hamilton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SUQh_0dPpLHM000
Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nicholas Credit: Getty

Trevor Dion Nicholas is a 39-year-old American actor and musician.

He was born in Morgantown, West Virginia.

He is best known for his work in movies such as The Americans (2013) and Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna, The Golden Country (2018).

Fans from the UK will know Nicholas for his role as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin.

He has also appeared in Tonight at the London Palladium (2016), Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall (2016), Hugh Jackman: Movie Musical Greats (2017), Strictly Come Dancing (2018), All Star Musicals ( 2019) and Pointless Celebrities ( 2019).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lX7ea_0dPpLHM000
Trevor Dion Nicholas is previously best known for his performances as Aladdin Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Is he married and does he have kids?

Trevor appears to be married but has kept his relationship very private.

The actor does however have a daughter named Hana Dion Nicholas, who is 13-years-old.

Trevor also has an 11-year-old son named Tucker Dion Nicholas.

What has he said about playing in Hamilton?

In an interview with The Guardian in May this year, Nicholas said: “When I saw Hamilton for the first time on Broadway, I loved the whole vibe and really connected with George Washington.

“Getting the opportunity to play him in London was phenomenal. The difficult part was having to stop after five months and spend more than a year at home. But over lockdown I played Muhammad Ali in a BBC radio series narrated by Nas. It was really cool to voice a legend like that.

“We’ve got a special Hamilton surprise for the West End concert The Show Must Go On! It’s something we don’t think has been done in Hamilton cast history.”

Does he have social media?

Yes, Trevor has an Instagram page with over 12k followers.

You can expect to see all the behind the scenes of his acting career so far.

Take a look here.

Trevor also has a Twitter page with over seven thousand followers.

He tends to tweet about the Black Lives Matter movement, along with supporting the LGBT community - take a look at his Twitter here.

