43521 Postrail Square

Privacy abounds in this beautiful bright and sunny, brick end unit Townhome in Ashburn Farm. One car garage, private deck/backyard shielded by mature trees. The light filled living room is anchored by a 3 sided wood burning fireplace separating the living room and dining room. The deck is accessed from...
Carriage home with 2 car garage and large fenced backyard has 2 master suites & 4 1/2 baths*Main level features hardwood floors and 2-story living room which leads to formal dining room*Nice kitchen with granite, maple cabinetry, double oven and 5 burner cooktop*Family room features built ins and gas fireplace*Main level also has large master suite with master bath and separate powder room and separate laundry room*Upper level has 4 large bedrooms including 2nd master suite, 3 full baths and separate den/playroom and loft area & more! Property is also listed for rent!
Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
Welcome to 3418 Blandford Wy in the sought-after Wynnewood neighborhood! This meticulously kept home offers 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms, freshly painted and and new carpet throughout on a fully finished basement! You will enter into the two-story foyer that leads into the kitchen which boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double wall ovens, quartz countertops, new flooring and an island for entertaining. The kitchen opens to the living room with a fireplace for those chilly winter days! Right off of the kitchen opens to a deck that overlooks the in-ground pool! You will have a separate dining room, sitting room and an office. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with cathedral ceilings, a sitting room, and a beautifully updated bathroom with double vanities, custom tiled shower and tub! There are three more ample-sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom! The basement offers a great open space with a wet bar and a full bathroom. The house has a whole house generator, sprinkler system, and 40yr shingles! You're just a short drive to downtown Annapolis, shopping, restaurants, boating, and DC! *Check out the video tour!
Truly rare, hard to find - newer townhouse built in 2005!!! Spacious 3 bed/ 3.5 bath in Renowned "Hampden Community", TWO bedrooms upper level, one bedroom in basement. THREE MASTER SUITES - EACH BEDROOM has its OWN adjacent FULL BATH! ! Attached 2-car garage, in a private community, yet only blocks away from the "Avenue" in Hampden and JHU Homewood Campus. More features include...hardwood floors, open concept layout, all new carpets, modern kitchen with island, large rear deck off kitchen, finished basement- walkout level with a full bath, front porch, walk-in closets, plenty of storage space etc... HOA includes yearly gutter cleaning.
Make this beautiful, bright, open townhome yours for the New Year! Enter at the garage level and park in your two-car tandem garage. Go up to the second level to enjoy the open floor plan of your Kitchen, Living, Dining Rooms and Half Bath, or step out onto the deck to unwind in the tranquil surroundings. The Third Level has 3 Bedrooms which include a Master Suite with private Full Bath, plenty of closet space and brand new carpeting.
REMARKABLE RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS AND DESIGNER FINISHES! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, spacious living room with a tray ceiling and rope lighting, separate dining area, designer island kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances & tile backsplash, upper level with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, fully finished basement with a family room, 4th bedroom, and 2nd full bath. Pack your bags and move right in!
This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
Beautiful end unit townhome, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout. Enter to a bright foyer on the lower level with hardwood stairs leading to the main level. Open kitchen with large island, dark cabinetry, decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The main level offers crown molding and decorative shadow boxing. Upstairs find the large primary suite with ensuite bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom, laundry room with front load washer can be found on the upper level. New office with glass French doors. Large low maintenance deck with new composite decking and fenced in back yard. Great location close to I-95, and an abundance of shopping and dining at Stonebridge and Potomac Mills.
Showing will begin 01/25/2021!Come and show this Amazing fully remodeled Townhome in the vibrant community of Lakeridge .The improvement includes the followings:New 42" kitchen cabinets and counters, New stainless appliances and New Washer and Dryer, New Backsplash, New Red Oak hand sanded and stained wood floors. New base and Crown Molding . New doors , Hinges and door handles . New front Door and Back door leading up the New Trex Deck with new Railing . New Bathrooms including tiles, fixtures and vanities on all baths, New Upgraded Carpet throughout, New stained Patio, Newer roof(2 years old). new led recess lights (30)throughout, chandelier and dining room light. New ceiling fan in the master bed . Triple pane windows throughout, New custom paint on all three levels. New Faucets in all baths and kitchen .New build in storage under the front bay window ..Be the first to schedule your showing before it's to late !!!All offers will be reviewed on 1/7/2022Shed Storage As-IS.
The Wow Factor! Walk through the front door of this sunny Two Level Penthouse condo and notice the beautiful engineered hardwood flooring (2019) from living room to dining area AND the impressive three sided fireplace! Surround sound is wired for entertainment and includes two ceiling speakers. The kitchen renovation includes granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (2017). The engineered hardwood continues upstairs to the second floor landing. Also upstairs you will find brand new carpet, two large bedrooms each with it's own bathroom with updated showers and lighting and both bedrooms have custom Elfa Decor closet designs. The 2nd bathroom has a reinforced storage area to hold all your extras. BIG Ticket Items are done for you and include NEW HVAC (Oct 2020 -warranty conveys), Windows & Sliding Door (2020), Appliances (2017). Showings will begin approximately 12/27! Call your agent today to schedule your visit to a community with amenities such as an outdoor pool, tennis, basketball and party room, plus more! **Professional Photos Coming!**
Schedule an appointment and don't miss your opportunity to view this immaculate 3BD/3FB ALL BRICK EXTERIOR CAPE COD in the original Lochearn neighborhood. THIS HOME BOASTS ORIGINAL GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY OPEN RENOVATED KITCHEN CHARMS WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, ALL MAJOR STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN SINK, GARBAGE DISPOSER, WHITE WOOD CABINETS, REPLACEMENT WINDOWS, FRESHLY PAINTED REAR PORCH AWNING, LARGE SPACIOUS FRONT PORCH, LARGE REAR DECK OFF KITCHEN LEADS TO LARGE REAR BACK YARD. LOTS OF SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING, PLENTY OF ROOM FOR STORAGE, 200 AMP ELECTRIC PANEL, NEWER ROOF!
NEW CONSTRUCITON! Farmhouse front elevation with black windows. Very private GEORGUS homesite! New Construction= everything is fresh and new. Open and flowing floorplan built for the family lifestyle and entertaining. Kitchen complimented by professional grade appliances including a pot filler over the oven, granite counters of course a Kohler farmhouse sink and huge walk in pantry. Main level boasts an office, a great room, family dining area and family room highlighted by a fireplace. Four HUGE Bedrooms and 3 full baths on upper level. Lower Level walkout is finished with a large recreation room and full bath. Three car garage with door openers and remote. 10 year structural warranty. Gorgeous 5.54 acre lot with nature abounding from every angle, yet still in a prime location, mere minutes to everything your family will need. G & H Homess will build your dream Farmhouse on this lot. PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH HORSES IN FIELD ADJACENT TO THIS LOT.
Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
Liberty Grove is a 55+ adult living condominiums housed in secure buildings.This unit is located on the 3rd floor and is one level living at its best. There are 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be a bedroom, office, or den. The primary bedroom is large and has a regular closet along with a walk-in closet. The primary bath has new tile flooring, a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks.The kitchen has new tile flooring. There is a pantry, build in microwave, and Corian counter tops. The dining area has a tray ceiling and plenty of space for a large table and chairs.The large living area has vaulted ceiling in one area and a tray ceiling in another. Lots of sunlight flowing in the entire unit.New carpet throughout the condo. The washer & dryer are in the unit.The larger garage is a handicapped garage with a ramp. You enter right into the building from the garage on the main level or enter the garage from the building.
138 acre farm with beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom colonial in North Berkeley County. The home boasts charm of yesteryear with an inviting floor plan, thoughtful additions, large rooms, and modern conveniences. Spacious two car garage with entry into the eat in kitchen featuring plenty of storage in the cabinets and counter space. Formal living and dining rooms, a family room with gas fireplace, study just off the gathering areas, a large laundry room, and a full bath complete the main level. The second floor provides privacy and space with the primary bedroom and bathroom, two spacious spare rooms and a full bath. The property has three ponds, four outbuildings to include a barn, run in shed, workshop, and shed. Fully fenced.
This wonderful family home is ready for you to move right in. Upon entering from the covered front porch, you will reach the foyer. To your left is a powder room, to your right is an extra large living room. The walls on the first and second floors have been professionally painted! Ignore the boxes in the corners and concentrate on the wood floors, throughout. The updated kitchen opens up to the dining room. There is a deck, driveway, and garage at the rear of the home. The lower level includes a bar, laundry, small bathroom, and tons of storage. The upper level has 3 nice sized bedrooms, and an updated bathroom.
Welcome home! This amazing home in New Windsor gives you all the luxury and privacy one could ever hope for. Enjoy many upgrades, modern amenities and exceptional classic design in this beautiful home! Gleaming hardwood floors span the entire first floor. The foyer is full of natural light, featuring the staircase leading to the upper floor. Entertain family and friends in your spacious living room with tons of natural light. Wine and dine your family and guests in the formal dining room. Enjoy cooking in your oversized kitchen featuring tons of cabinet space, plenty of counter space, and custom tile backsplash. Host dinner parties in your eat-in kitchen, enough space for a large dining table. The primary suite is spacious, complete with a reading nook and a generous amount of closet space, including a custom walk-in closet. The ensuite bath gives you a spa-like retreat featuring a glass stall shower. The additional bedrooms are sized perfect for family and friends. The hall full bath is finished with fashionable fixtures. The finished lower level is ideal for a large recreation area with plenty of storage space, plus space for extra guest bedrooms, and it+GGs own access to outside. Take a step out onto the gorgeous second level deck, great for hosting BBQs and summer fun, with a walk out to the generously sized backyard, surrounded by a lovely fence providing privacy with entry from the back of the home. A large driveway provides ample parking leading to the attached one car garage with tons of additional storage and parking space! With shopping, restaurants, and entertainment just minutes away, what more could you ask for! Schedule your showing today!
Agents: Please Remember that the Square Footage shown on the tax records is not accurate ,Square footage shown is for before the new addition was added and does not include the additional level.DON'T JUDGE THE HOUSE BEFORE YOU SEE!! HARD TO FIND 4 LVL HOUSE WITH ALOT OF UPGRADES!! ADDED UPPER LVL!! HARDWOOD FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN ISLAND, 42" KITCHEN CABINET, STAINLESS APPLIANCES ALSO WITH 9' CEILINGS AND MUCH MORE! FANTASTIC SPLIT LEVEL WITH 4BEDROOMS, *3FBATHS AND A HALF BATH , Basement APT with separate Entrance,Second Kitchen, and living room,(EXTRA RENTAL INCOME). *HUGE LOTS, * HUGE DECK!! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE AND COME AND SEE THIS LOVELY HOUSE.
List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 8th & ends Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Brick-Front Townhouse in the "Lakeland" Neighborhood of Baltimore City.Per a past listing of the house in 2014: The property has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath; includes central A/C, forced air heat, natural gas hot water heater; wood type floors, kitchen granite counter tops, ceramic tile in bathroom and kitchen floors and fenced-in backyard.
