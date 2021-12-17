3451 Watershed Boulevard

This Halston features 2,558 sq ft of living space, including the 4th floor loft w/rooftop terrace. The main level features a gourmet kitchen layout with island, 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet, an...
A location that provides all the uniqueness and amenities of City Life. Perfect location for those who need to be in close proximity to downtown Baltimore, schools and the shopping on Pennsylvania Ave. This home has been spruced up with fresh new carpet throughout and comes equipped with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Nice deck off the back porch with a fenced in yard for lounging and entertaining. Newer construction homes are right across the street. At this fabulous price, come soon & don+GGt miss out!
Carriage home with 2 car garage and large fenced backyard has 2 master suites & 4 1/2 baths*Main level features hardwood floors and 2-story living room which leads to formal dining room*Nice kitchen with granite, maple cabinetry, double oven and 5 burner cooktop*Family room features built ins and gas fireplace*Main level also has large master suite with master bath and separate powder room and separate laundry room*Upper level has 4 large bedrooms including 2nd master suite, 3 full baths and separate den/playroom and loft area & more! Property is also listed for rent!
Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
This great Olney Hallowell home has been lived in and loved by the same family for almost 30 years! Great location - easy access to ICC and accessible to major road for commuting, and great conditions - almost everything has been upgraded in recent years and the house has been taken care very well. Don't miss this opportunity to create your dream single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, in a sought after location!
Showing will begin 01/25/2021!Come and show this Amazing fully remodeled Townhome in the vibrant community of Lakeridge .The improvement includes the followings:New 42" kitchen cabinets and counters, New stainless appliances and New Washer and Dryer, New Backsplash, New Red Oak hand sanded and stained wood floors. New base and Crown Molding . New doors , Hinges and door handles . New front Door and Back door leading up the New Trex Deck with new Railing . New Bathrooms including tiles, fixtures and vanities on all baths, New Upgraded Carpet throughout, New stained Patio, Newer roof(2 years old). new led recess lights (30)throughout, chandelier and dining room light. New ceiling fan in the master bed . Triple pane windows throughout, New custom paint on all three levels. New Faucets in all baths and kitchen .New build in storage under the front bay window ..Be the first to schedule your showing before it's to late !!!All offers will be reviewed on 1/7/2022Shed Storage As-IS.
REMARKABLE RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS AND DESIGNER FINISHES! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, spacious living room with a tray ceiling and rope lighting, separate dining area, designer island kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances & tile backsplash, upper level with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, fully finished basement with a family room, 4th bedroom, and 2nd full bath. Pack your bags and move right in!
Welcome to Ross Neck Road...Wooded acreage for hunting, recreation or to build your dream house.Back corner of this wooded lot has approximately 175 ft of water frontage. Want an existing waterfront home? 1120 Ross Thumb Rd adjoins this property. (See MDDO2001414) Combine both lots for your private oasis. Buyer of MDDO2001414 has First Right of Refusal.
Make this beautiful, bright, open townhome yours for the New Year! Enter at the garage level and park in your two-car tandem garage. Go up to the second level to enjoy the open floor plan of your Kitchen, Living, Dining Rooms and Half Bath, or step out onto the deck to unwind in the tranquil surroundings. The Third Level has 3 Bedrooms which include a Master Suite with private Full Bath, plenty of closet space and brand new carpeting.
Adorable cabin in the woods on a beautiful one acre lot with plenty of outdoor space. 2 bedrooms,1 bath, den, great room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling, large, wrap deck to enjoy the wildlife. Property is being sold "AS IS". Great Location With Shenandoah River Within Minutes To Enjoy All It Has To Offer, Fishing & Canoeing & More. Cash or Rahab Loan.
The Wow Factor! Walk through the front door of this sunny Two Level Penthouse condo and notice the beautiful engineered hardwood flooring (2019) from living room to dining area AND the impressive three sided fireplace! Surround sound is wired for entertainment and includes two ceiling speakers. The kitchen renovation includes granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (2017). The engineered hardwood continues upstairs to the second floor landing. Also upstairs you will find brand new carpet, two large bedrooms each with it's own bathroom with updated showers and lighting and both bedrooms have custom Elfa Decor closet designs. The 2nd bathroom has a reinforced storage area to hold all your extras. BIG Ticket Items are done for you and include NEW HVAC (Oct 2020 -warranty conveys), Windows & Sliding Door (2020), Appliances (2017). Showings will begin approximately 12/27! Call your agent today to schedule your visit to a community with amenities such as an outdoor pool, tennis, basketball and party room, plus more! **Professional Photos Coming!**
This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
Truly rare, hard to find - newer townhouse built in 2005!!! Spacious 3 bed/ 3.5 bath in Renowned "Hampden Community", TWO bedrooms upper level, one bedroom in basement. THREE MASTER SUITES - EACH BEDROOM has its OWN adjacent FULL BATH! ! Attached 2-car garage, in a private community, yet only blocks away from the "Avenue" in Hampden and JHU Homewood Campus. More features include...hardwood floors, open concept layout, all new carpets, modern kitchen with island, large rear deck off kitchen, finished basement- walkout level with a full bath, front porch, walk-in closets, plenty of storage space etc... HOA includes yearly gutter cleaning.
Welcome to 3418 Blandford Wy in the sought-after Wynnewood neighborhood! This meticulously kept home offers 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms, freshly painted and and new carpet throughout on a fully finished basement! You will enter into the two-story foyer that leads into the kitchen which boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double wall ovens, quartz countertops, new flooring and an island for entertaining. The kitchen opens to the living room with a fireplace for those chilly winter days! Right off of the kitchen opens to a deck that overlooks the in-ground pool! You will have a separate dining room, sitting room and an office. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with cathedral ceilings, a sitting room, and a beautifully updated bathroom with double vanities, custom tiled shower and tub! There are three more ample-sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom! The basement offers a great open space with a wet bar and a full bathroom. The house has a whole house generator, sprinkler system, and 40yr shingles! You're just a short drive to downtown Annapolis, shopping, restaurants, boating, and DC! *Check out the video tour!
Beautiful end unit townhome, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout. Enter to a bright foyer on the lower level with hardwood stairs leading to the main level. Open kitchen with large island, dark cabinetry, decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The main level offers crown molding and decorative shadow boxing. Upstairs find the large primary suite with ensuite bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom, laundry room with front load washer can be found on the upper level. New office with glass French doors. Large low maintenance deck with new composite decking and fenced in back yard. Great location close to I-95, and an abundance of shopping and dining at Stonebridge and Potomac Mills.
Welcome home to this pretty, well maintained, and cozy 1-Level home located just a few steps from the Beautiful Chesapeake Bay! Enjoy the most stunning sunsets from this sought after Water Privileged and Boating Community all year long. This home includes Three Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, 9FT+ Vaulted Wood Paneled Ceilings, Modern Open Concept floor plan, Screened in Porch, and slight Winter Water Views from your backyard. Other details include bright Natural Lighting, a stately brick Gas Fireplace, Large 2-Car Attached Garage and detached storage shed in rear yard. Enjoy neighborhood amenities that include a Marina, Kayak /Canoe Launch, park/ playground , and more! Great Opportunity for someone to own in this desired neighborhood. You will love it! Open House Scheduled for SUNDAY 12/26/2021 11AM - 1PM.
Tastefully updated one level home on over an acre in South Stafford County close to the Leeland VRE and minutes to I-95 and Downtown Fredericksburg. This spacious rambler has been updated with all new roof, windows, siding, HVAC, LVP flooring throughout and painting. The gorgeous kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite with center island opens to the living room and dining area. Step down to the family room for more living and entertaining space with slider to the back patio. Primary bedroom with half bath, two additional bedrooms and full hallway bath complete this home. The open concept of this home will amaze you!
The property will be vacant after the purchase transaction is finished. Currently occupied Deli/ Convenience store and running their business. all restaurant equipment will remain as-is. Please do not disturb. the restaurant ready and drive through ready.. New Owner can run a coffee shop with a drive-through, Drug store, quick pick up breakfast, chicken wings, bank.
