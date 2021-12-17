ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3530 Rippling Way

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to one of the largest three level colonials with 2 car garage in a desirable Russett subdivision. The home boosts of five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. Enter the grand foyer in beautiful hardwood floors with a private home office/den on the left side and a huge...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43689 Warbler Square

Carriage home with 2 car garage and large fenced backyard has 2 master suites & 4 1/2 baths*Main level features hardwood floors and 2-story living room which leads to formal dining room*Nice kitchen with granite, maple cabinetry, double oven and 5 burner cooktop*Family room features built ins and gas fireplace*Main level also has large master suite with master bath and separate powder room and separate laundry room*Upper level has 4 large bedrooms including 2nd master suite, 3 full baths and separate den/playroom and loft area & more! Property is also listed for rent!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7510 Plater Lane

Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
GLENN DALE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2420 Shirley Avenue

REMARKABLE RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS AND DESIGNER FINISHES! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, spacious living room with a tray ceiling and rope lighting, separate dining area, designer island kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances & tile backsplash, upper level with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, fully finished basement with a family room, 4th bedroom, and 2nd full bath. Pack your bags and move right in!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rippling#Kitchen Appliances#Housing List#Bwi#I95
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2484 Angeline Drive , #301

The Wow Factor! Walk through the front door of this sunny Two Level Penthouse condo and notice the beautiful engineered hardwood flooring (2019) from living room to dining area AND the impressive three sided fireplace! Surround sound is wired for entertainment and includes two ceiling speakers. The kitchen renovation includes granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (2017). The engineered hardwood continues upstairs to the second floor landing. Also upstairs you will find brand new carpet, two large bedrooms each with it's own bathroom with updated showers and lighting and both bedrooms have custom Elfa Decor closet designs. The 2nd bathroom has a reinforced storage area to hold all your extras. BIG Ticket Items are done for you and include NEW HVAC (Oct 2020 -warranty conveys), Windows & Sliding Door (2020), Appliances (2017). Showings will begin approximately 12/27! Call your agent today to schedule your visit to a community with amenities such as an outdoor pool, tennis, basketball and party room, plus more! **Professional Photos Coming!**
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3121 Tilden Drive

Truly rare, hard to find - newer townhouse built in 2005!!! Spacious 3 bed/ 3.5 bath in Renowned "Hampden Community", TWO bedrooms upper level, one bedroom in basement. THREE MASTER SUITES - EACH BEDROOM has its OWN adjacent FULL BATH! ! Attached 2-car garage, in a private community, yet only blocks away from the "Avenue" in Hampden and JHU Homewood Campus. More features include...hardwood floors, open concept layout, all new carpets, modern kitchen with island, large rear deck off kitchen, finished basement- walkout level with a full bath, front porch, walk-in closets, plenty of storage space etc... HOA includes yearly gutter cleaning.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15616 Avocet Loop

Beautiful end unit townhome, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout. Enter to a bright foyer on the lower level with hardwood stairs leading to the main level. Open kitchen with large island, dark cabinetry, decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The main level offers crown molding and decorative shadow boxing. Upstairs find the large primary suite with ensuite bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom, laundry room with front load washer can be found on the upper level. New office with glass French doors. Large low maintenance deck with new composite decking and fenced in back yard. Great location close to I-95, and an abundance of shopping and dining at Stonebridge and Potomac Mills.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3308 Weymouth Court

Showing will begin 01/25/2021!Come and show this Amazing fully remodeled Townhome in the vibrant community of Lakeridge .The improvement includes the followings:New 42" kitchen cabinets and counters, New stainless appliances and New Washer and Dryer, New Backsplash, New Red Oak hand sanded and stained wood floors. New base and Crown Molding . New doors , Hinges and door handles . New front Door and Back door leading up the New Trex Deck with new Railing . New Bathrooms including tiles, fixtures and vanities on all baths, New Upgraded Carpet throughout, New stained Patio, Newer roof(2 years old). new led recess lights (30)throughout, chandelier and dining room light. New ceiling fan in the master bed . Triple pane windows throughout, New custom paint on all three levels. New Faucets in all baths and kitchen .New build in storage under the front bay window ..Be the first to schedule your showing before it's to late !!!All offers will be reviewed on 1/7/2022Shed Storage As-IS.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3719 Lochearn Drive

Schedule an appointment and don't miss your opportunity to view this immaculate 3BD/3FB ALL BRICK EXTERIOR CAPE COD in the original Lochearn neighborhood. THIS HOME BOASTS ORIGINAL GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY OPEN RENOVATED KITCHEN CHARMS WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, ALL MAJOR STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN SINK, GARBAGE DISPOSER, WHITE WOOD CABINETS, REPLACEMENT WINDOWS, FRESHLY PAINTED REAR PORCH AWNING, LARGE SPACIOUS FRONT PORCH, LARGE REAR DECK OFF KITCHEN LEADS TO LARGE REAR BACK YARD. LOTS OF SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING, PLENTY OF ROOM FOR STORAGE, 200 AMP ELECTRIC PANEL, NEWER ROOF!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

337 Wildcat Drive

Adorable cabin in the woods on a beautiful one acre lot with plenty of outdoor space. 2 bedrooms,1 bath, den, great room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling, large, wrap deck to enjoy the wildlife. Property is being sold "AS IS". Great Location With Shenandoah River Within Minutes To Enjoy All It Has To Offer, Fishing & Canoeing & More. Cash or Rahab Loan.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

320 Deacon Road

Tastefully updated one level home on over an acre in South Stafford County close to the Leeland VRE and minutes to I-95 and Downtown Fredericksburg. This spacious rambler has been updated with all new roof, windows, siding, HVAC, LVP flooring throughout and painting. The gorgeous kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite with center island opens to the living room and dining area. Step down to the family room for more living and entertaining space with slider to the back patio. Primary bedroom with half bath, two additional bedrooms and full hallway bath complete this home. The open concept of this home will amaze you!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3576 Pinecrest Court , #17

Make this beautiful, bright, open townhome yours for the New Year! Enter at the garage level and park in your two-car tandem garage. Go up to the second level to enjoy the open floor plan of your Kitchen, Living, Dining Rooms and Half Bath, or step out onto the deck to unwind in the tranquil surroundings. The Third Level has 3 Bedrooms which include a Master Suite with private Full Bath, plenty of closet space and brand new carpeting.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

709 Old Donaldson Avenue

Your own private oasis so close to everything! Almost a whole acre minutes from 97, 100 and Fort Meade! You'll be surrounded by trees with a huge attached garage and you'll never run out of parking with the large circular driveway! Basement is currently set up as an in home business with a ground level walk in, waiting room and full bath! Or use use it as a 4th bedroom and in-law suite! Excellent house hacking opportunity! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11-2!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10291 Spring Iris Drive

AMAZING 3 LEVEL HOME IN AVENDALE !!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME LOOKS LIKE A MODEL HOMEGORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS AND GRANITE COUNTERS WITH A HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND.DON'T MISS THIS AMAZING HOME, YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE IT. Listing courtesy of Active Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11251 Wildmeadows Street

***PLS ACKNOWLEDGE COVID/OMICRON/ALL VARIANT PROTOCOLS - WEAR MASKS and SHOE COVERS/REMOVE SHOES WHILE ON PROPERTY*** seller prefers no more than 3 people incl. Agent - Thank youPhotos are on way. Well Maintained 4bd, 3 1/2 bth, colonial in Wexford Village, Waldorf. Over 3000 sqft and convenient to EVERTHING! Shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment, medical, military bases and minutes to commuter lots and major routes . Home boasts hardwood and carpet, Large bdrms, primary bdrm with walk-in closet. Upper level spacious laundry room. The eat-in kitchen with island flows into family room and sun room. 2 car garage with 2 car driveway. Finished basement with a bar. Lots of storage throughout home, sun room leads to deck, great for bbqs and entertaining.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

457 Chestnut Drive S

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8620 Liberty Trail , #303

Liberty Grove is a 55+ adult living condominiums housed in secure buildings.This unit is located on the 3rd floor and is one level living at its best. There are 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be a bedroom, office, or den. The primary bedroom is large and has a regular closet along with a walk-in closet. The primary bath has new tile flooring, a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks.The kitchen has new tile flooring. There is a pantry, build in microwave, and Corian counter tops. The dining area has a tray ceiling and plenty of space for a large table and chairs.The large living area has vaulted ceiling in one area and a tray ceiling in another. Lots of sunlight flowing in the entire unit.New carpet throughout the condo. The washer & dryer are in the unit.The larger garage is a handicapped garage with a ramp. You enter right into the building from the garage on the main level or enter the garage from the building.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1302 E 36TH Street

This wonderful family home is ready for you to move right in. Upon entering from the covered front porch, you will reach the foyer. To your left is a powder room, to your right is an extra large living room. The walls on the first and second floors have been professionally painted! Ignore the boxes in the corners and concentrate on the wood floors, throughout. The updated kitchen opens up to the dining room. There is a deck, driveway, and garage at the rear of the home. The lower level includes a bar, laundry, small bathroom, and tons of storage. The upper level has 3 nice sized bedrooms, and an updated bathroom.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2797 Graybill Court

Welcome home! This amazing home in New Windsor gives you all the luxury and privacy one could ever hope for. Enjoy many upgrades, modern amenities and exceptional classic design in this beautiful home! Gleaming hardwood floors span the entire first floor. The foyer is full of natural light, featuring the staircase leading to the upper floor. Entertain family and friends in your spacious living room with tons of natural light. Wine and dine your family and guests in the formal dining room. Enjoy cooking in your oversized kitchen featuring tons of cabinet space, plenty of counter space, and custom tile backsplash. Host dinner parties in your eat-in kitchen, enough space for a large dining table. The primary suite is spacious, complete with a reading nook and a generous amount of closet space, including a custom walk-in closet. The ensuite bath gives you a spa-like retreat featuring a glass stall shower. The additional bedrooms are sized perfect for family and friends. The hall full bath is finished with fashionable fixtures. The finished lower level is ideal for a large recreation area with plenty of storage space, plus space for extra guest bedrooms, and it+GGs own access to outside. Take a step out onto the gorgeous second level deck, great for hosting BBQs and summer fun, with a walk out to the generously sized backyard, surrounded by a lovely fence providing privacy with entry from the back of the home. A large driveway provides ample parking leading to the attached one car garage with tons of additional storage and parking space! With shopping, restaurants, and entertainment just minutes away, what more could you ask for! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE

