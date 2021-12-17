934 Cloverfields Drive

Showing will begin 01/25/2021!Come and show this Amazing fully remodeled Townhome in the vibrant community of Lakeridge .The improvement includes the followings:New 42" kitchen cabinets and counters, New stainless appliances and New Washer and Dryer, New Backsplash, New Red Oak hand sanded and stained wood floors. New base and Crown Molding . New doors , Hinges and door handles . New front Door and Back door leading up the New Trex Deck with new Railing . New Bathrooms including tiles, fixtures and vanities on all baths, New Upgraded Carpet throughout, New stained Patio, Newer roof(2 years old). new led recess lights (30)throughout, chandelier and dining room light. New ceiling fan in the master bed . Triple pane windows throughout, New custom paint on all three levels. New Faucets in all baths and kitchen .New build in storage under the front bay window ..Be the first to schedule your showing before it's to late !!!All offers will be reviewed on 1/7/2022Shed Storage As-IS.

REAL ESTATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO