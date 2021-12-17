ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Snake Castle Road

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge 17.71 acre parcel that is private and wooded. NO HOA. Mostly treed. Great lot to build your dream home. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...

1903 Brunt Street

A location that provides all the uniqueness and amenities of City Life. Perfect location for those who need to be in close proximity to downtown Baltimore, schools and the shopping on Pennsylvania Ave. This home has been spruced up with fresh new carpet throughout and comes equipped with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Nice deck off the back porch with a fenced in yard for lounging and entertaining. Newer construction homes are right across the street. At this fabulous price, come soon & don+GGt miss out!
BALTIMORE, MD
43689 Warbler Square

Carriage home with 2 car garage and large fenced backyard has 2 master suites & 4 1/2 baths*Main level features hardwood floors and 2-story living room which leads to formal dining room*Nice kitchen with granite, maple cabinetry, double oven and 5 burner cooktop*Family room features built ins and gas fireplace*Main level also has large master suite with master bath and separate powder room and separate laundry room*Upper level has 4 large bedrooms including 2nd master suite, 3 full baths and separate den/playroom and loft area & more! Property is also listed for rent!
MLS
7510 Plater Lane

Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
GLENN DALE, MD
3207 Sandburg Terrace

This great Olney Hallowell home has been lived in and loved by the same family for almost 30 years! Great location - easy access to ICC and accessible to major road for commuting, and great conditions - almost everything has been upgraded in recent years and the house has been taken care very well. Don't miss this opportunity to create your dream single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, in a sought after location!
MLS
5500 Ross Neck Road

Welcome to Ross Neck Road...Wooded acreage for hunting, recreation or to build your dream house.Back corner of this wooded lot has approximately 175 ft of water frontage. Want an existing waterfront home? 1120 Ross Thumb Rd adjoins this property. (See MDDO2001414) Combine both lots for your private oasis. Buyer of MDDO2001414 has First Right of Refusal.
MLS
1339 Greenbriar , #8

Freshly painted mid-level condo into move-in condition. Pergo floor in entire unit, separate dining room. Stainless still appliances, replaced windows. Secured main entry. Swimming pool. Plenty of unassigned parking. perfect location in the heart of Pikesville, close to beltway and shopping. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
MLS
7561 E Howard Road

Location, Location - This parcel is comprised of 3 acres and is priced below market value. It does have subdivision potential for single family homes, TH's or an Age Restricted Community. The seller is looking to close within 30-60 days- AS IS - Cash. Public water and sewer hookup is available. Buyer to pay the $1500 purchase payment for the water/sewer at the time of settlement. Buyer to pay all Transfer and Recordation taxes at settlement. Call for additional information and an appointment.
MLS
402 Queens Colony High Road

Welcome home to this pretty, well maintained, and cozy 1-Level home located just a few steps from the Beautiful Chesapeake Bay! Enjoy the most stunning sunsets from this sought after Water Privileged and Boating Community all year long. This home includes Three Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, 9FT+ Vaulted Wood Paneled Ceilings, Modern Open Concept floor plan, Screened in Porch, and slight Winter Water Views from your backyard. Other details include bright Natural Lighting, a stately brick Gas Fireplace, Large 2-Car Attached Garage and detached storage shed in rear yard. Enjoy neighborhood amenities that include a Marina, Kayak /Canoe Launch, park/ playground , and more! Great Opportunity for someone to own in this desired neighborhood. You will love it! Open House Scheduled for SUNDAY 12/26/2021 11AM - 1PM.
REAL ESTATE
3576 Pinecrest Court , #17

Make this beautiful, bright, open townhome yours for the New Year! Enter at the garage level and park in your two-car tandem garage. Go up to the second level to enjoy the open floor plan of your Kitchen, Living, Dining Rooms and Half Bath, or step out onto the deck to unwind in the tranquil surroundings. The Third Level has 3 Bedrooms which include a Master Suite with private Full Bath, plenty of closet space and brand new carpeting.
MLS
1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
4219 Fernhill Avenue

Rancher located in West Arlington..Great location. Well maintained neighborhood. Listing courtesy of Execuhome Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-23T20:49:25.493.
MLS
Snead Lane

Great location and easy access. The perfect lot for a walk-out basement and well priced. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Premier. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-23T22:48:46.413.
MLS
337 Wildcat Drive

Adorable cabin in the woods on a beautiful one acre lot with plenty of outdoor space. 2 bedrooms,1 bath, den, great room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling, large, wrap deck to enjoy the wildlife. Property is being sold "AS IS". Great Location With Shenandoah River Within Minutes To Enjoy All It Has To Offer, Fishing & Canoeing & More. Cash or Rahab Loan.
MLS
1106 W Cross Street

Investor special! Property Sold As-Is. Listing courtesy of United Realty Brokers. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-23T22:48:46.413.
MLS
8785 Cloudleap Court

The property will be vacant after the purchase transaction is finished. Currently occupied Deli/ Convenience store and running their business. all restaurant equipment will remain as-is. Please do not disturb. the restaurant ready and drive through ready.. New Owner can run a coffee shop with a drive-through, Drug store, quick pick up breakfast, chicken wings, bank.
MLS
320 Deacon Road

Tastefully updated one level home on over an acre in South Stafford County close to the Leeland VRE and minutes to I-95 and Downtown Fredericksburg. This spacious rambler has been updated with all new roof, windows, siding, HVAC, LVP flooring throughout and painting. The gorgeous kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite with center island opens to the living room and dining area. Step down to the family room for more living and entertaining space with slider to the back patio. Primary bedroom with half bath, two additional bedrooms and full hallway bath complete this home. The open concept of this home will amaze you!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
2123 Ridgehill Avenue

INVESTORS SPECIAL! Three Bed or Two with Den. One Full Bath and Full six foot plus basement2123/2125 Sold individually or as a package! Cosmetic work needed, Sold AS-IS. Current landlord received $1,000 a month. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
MLS
Charlie Bills Place

Use for recreational purposes or build your home on this beautiful rural setting. 3.4 acres located off of Rt. 224/Chicamuxen Road with right-of-way on Charlie Bills Place. Perc from 1977 is no longer valid and will need to be redone. Conveniently located near Indian Head Base, Stump Neck Annex, and Rt. 210/Indian Head Hwy.
MLS
707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
REAL ESTATE
3121 Tilden Drive

Truly rare, hard to find - newer townhouse built in 2005!!! Spacious 3 bed/ 3.5 bath in Renowned "Hampden Community", TWO bedrooms upper level, one bedroom in basement. THREE MASTER SUITES - EACH BEDROOM has its OWN adjacent FULL BATH! ! Attached 2-car garage, in a private community, yet only blocks away from the "Avenue" in Hampden and JHU Homewood Campus. More features include...hardwood floors, open concept layout, all new carpets, modern kitchen with island, large rear deck off kitchen, finished basement- walkout level with a full bath, front porch, walk-in closets, plenty of storage space etc... HOA includes yearly gutter cleaning.
MLS

