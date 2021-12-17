ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

More postponements expected due to COVID-19 outbreaks

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 6 days ago
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL is expected to postpone at least two more games, as Michael Russo of The Athletic and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff report the Minnesota-Florida and Colorado-Tampa Bay matches for Saturday are both going to be rescheduled. The league has not yet made an official statement.

The Panthers have been ravaged by COVID recently, placing eight players in the protocol this week. Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano, Sam Bennett, Radko Gudas, Ryan Lomberg, Brandon Montour and Carter Verhaeghe are all unavailable for the club, while a postponement could suggest even further poor results in testing Friday. It would be the second time in just a few days that the Wild have a game postponed due to their opponent’s situation, after missing Tuesday’s match against the Carolina Hurricanes.

For Colorado, this was a predictable outcome after they were stripped of several key players just before game time Thursday night. Darcy Kuemper and Cale Makar were both ruled out despite expecting to play only hours after Andre Burakovsky and J.T. Compher were added to the protocol. That forced the Avalanche to play shorthanded and with an emergency backup goaltender, though according to multiple reports, including Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Colorado was actually given the option to not play the game. The Avalanche ended up losing the game by a 5-2 margin, and it now looks like they’ll be given a few days to get their outbreak under control.

Despite these postponements, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reports that there is still not a strong push to pause the season entirely. The league instituted some protocol changes recently and, according to Wyshynski, wants to give them “some runway.”

