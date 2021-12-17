ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

BPD bought secret phone monitor by using funds hidden from public oversight

universalhub.com
 7 days ago

Like the job UHub...

universalhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd#Uhub
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County To Require Proof of COVID Booster or Twice-Weekly Testing For High-Risk Groups

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police, firefighters, first responders and other high-risk groups in Sonoma County will need to prove they have received a COVID booster, or be tested twice a week under a new public health order. County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the order applies to all employers of fire, law enforcement, emergency medical service workers, pharmacies, dental offices and operators of temporary disaster shelters. Mase said the order was issued to help mitigate the effects of an expected winter surge in COVID cases spread by the omicron variant. “With variants circulating locally and COVID-19 cases increasing, it is essential...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
universalhub.com

Russian facing financial-hacking charges swears he would stay in a Seaport apartment if released on bail; government says, yeah, right, asks he be locked up pending trial

A federal magistrate judge in Boston tomorrow considers whether to set bail for a Russian man accused of a leadership role in a hacking ring that allegedly obtained quarterly financial data from numerous US public companies before the information was released - letting the ring make $80 million in stock-trade profits over just two years.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Wu announces start of housing policy: Could seek to require developers to provide more affordable housing, will seek authority for real-estate transfer fee and will look at drafting a rent-stabilization law

Mayor Wu announced today she's ordered up studies on several potential ways to increase the amount of affordable housing in Boston, including increasing the number of affordable units developers have to build or help pay for and using more city land for development, which the city can do on its own, and creating a real-estate transfer fee and establishing rent stabilization, which would require approval of the state legislature and governor.
BOSTON, MA
Rolling Stone

Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Give Back the $5.1 Million He Made Off a Covid-19 Book He Didn’t Write

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to hand over about $5.1 million he made from a book he “wrote” — i.e. a book he reportedly made his staffers write — about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times reports. The decision, handed down Tuesday by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, ordered Cuomo to give the proceeds to the state attorney general’s office. The AG’s office has also been given the authority to enforce the ruling. But getting the full sum may be difficult, as Cuomo donated $500,000 to charity and dropped another $1 million in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Texas post office worker stole public funds by using fake refunds, feds say

A Texas resident admitted to embezzling almost $30,000 in public funds from her job at the post office, federal authorities said. Tranese Nicole Mitchell, 35, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of public money, prosecutors announced in a Dec. 13 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Southern District of Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy