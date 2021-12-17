BPD bought secret phone monitor by using funds hidden from public oversight

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police, firefighters, first responders and other high-risk groups in Sonoma County will need to prove they have received a COVID booster, or be tested twice a week under a new public health order.
County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the order applies to all employers of fire, law enforcement, emergency medical service workers, pharmacies, dental offices and operators of temporary disaster shelters.
Mase said the order was issued to help mitigate the effects of an expected winter surge in COVID cases spread by the omicron variant.
“With variants circulating locally and COVID-19 cases increasing, it is essential...
