Pixargus adds to sales staff

The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, has approved Discovery’s acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business.
On Wednesday, Discovery disclosed the antitrust clearance of the proposed deal to create Warner Bros. Discovery. “Approval from the European Commission is a key milestone toward completing our proposed transaction with AT&T,” David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, said in a statement.
In May, Discovery unveiled its proposed megamerger with WarnerMedia, with Zaslav to serve as CEO of the new company. AT&T and Discovery combining their media and entertainment assets into a media joint venture aims to bring together TV channels like CNN,...
