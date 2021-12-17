ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pixargus adds to sales staff

By Rubber News Staff
rubbernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWURSELEN, Germany—Pixargus GmbH has added Luc Despineux to its sales staff, responsible for developing the sales network and international trade partnerships with the inline systems measurement company. Despineux, 29, has...

www.rubbernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rubbernews.com

GRI seeks ‘exponential' growth with Baltics-based acquisition

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka—Specialty tire manufacturer Global Rubber Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. (GRI) has acquired Estonian specialty tire distributor Protyre OU, which serves customers in the Baltic nations Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The acquisition, along with its 2019 acquisition of Nortire Group S.A., "strengthens GRI's position to service material-handling, agriculture and...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Low Sulphur Fuels named winner of second Continental Challenge

HANOVER, Germany—Low Sulphur Fuels, of Amersham in the U.K., has been named the winner of Continental A.G.'s second sustainability competition, the Continental Challenge, for polymer recycling solutions. Low Sulphur Fuels was crowned winner over more than 50 other competitors after demonstrating a unique process for recycling pre-sorted plastics, as...
ENVIRONMENT
atlantarealestateforum.com

Corporate Environments Adds Natalie Sciouris as Sales Representative

Corporate Environments welcomes Natalie Sciouris as Sales Representative. In this capacity, she interacts with clients to help them solve their space solutions while making them more successful at what they do. “Since I’ve been in the industry for quite some time and have worked with Corporate Environments, I am excited...
BUSINESS
inavateonthenet.net

Audiologic adds 3 staff as part of growth phase

Pro-audio distributor Audiologic has announced three new staff roles as the company ends a successful year. Audiologic’s headcount grew in the last year by 15% to meet the demands of the business. A part of that growth included the hire of sales manager, Stuart Leader from Polar Audio, in September 2021.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
ptonline.com

W&H Adds Kasie Fairbarn as Product Sales Manager

Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp. has named Kasie Fairbarn as the product sales manager for blown film, the company’s largest product segment in North America. In this role, Fairbarn will play a key role in all aspects of the company’s blown film extrusion business, from concept to commissioning and P&L.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Simpay Adds Michael Hervis as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales

Simpay, a full-service payments, payroll, and POS provider, is continuing to expand their executive leadership team with the appointment of Michael Hervis as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales. “We’re thrilled to announce that Michael is heading Simpay’s Enterprise Sales Division. With his extensive industry background, he’ll drive our expansion...
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Provident Bank adds retail sales & services director

Based in its administrative headquarters in Iselin, Robert Tharp joined Provident Bank as first vice president, retail sales & services director, the financial institution announced Dec. 14. In the role, Tharp will be responsible for developing, executing and managing Provident’s overall retail sales and services strategy and business development plans....
RETAIL
rubbernews.com

Birla Carbon loan boosts sustainability, innovation

MUMBAI, India—Birla Carbon has closed on a $750 million sustainability loan that will allow the global supplier of carbon black to refinance existing debt. "Sustainability and innovation are two of Birla Carbon's key pillars responsible for our leadership in the industry," said John Loudermilk, CEO. "Pursuing the goal of sustainable business growth, aligned with our Purpose (to Share the Strength), has brought immense synergies of shared aspirations with all our business partners and stakeholders."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wurselen#Nmc#Profilcontrol#Webcontrol
rubbernews.com

Nokian's sustainable focus earns accolades for test center

SANTA CRUZ DE LA ZARZA, Spain—Nokian Tyres P.L.C. has achieved a sustainability certification for its 300-hectare tire test center an hour southeast of Madrid. The solar-powered Visitor Center at the test center earned LEED v4 platinum certification (the highest level), and Nokian received recognition for an all-around green operation at the campus.
BUSINESS
Supermarket News

Schnucks’ EatWell store adds CBD product sales kiosks

Schnuck Markets’ EatWell specialty grocery store served as the launching pad for a new CBD product sales kiosk from NatuEra, a cannabinoid producer and hemp-derived CBD wellness brand. Miami-based NatuEra said the first units were installed this month at EatWell, a natural food store concept launched in Columbia, Mo.,...
COLUMBIA, MO
rubbernews.com

Nokian gets N.A. growth expectations back on track

NOKIA, Finland—With the uncertainty of COVID-19-related business interruptions of 2020-21 largely behind it, Nokian Tyres P.L.C. is working to get its North American growth expectations back on track. Nokian still expects to double revenue in North America over a three- to five-year period, based on increased sales of snow...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Sourcing Journal

Managing Multiples: Why Retailers Struggle to Scale Multi-Market Buying and Selling

Retailers need to source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies to maintain supply and revenue growth. But can they do it efficiently? Retail is operating at the height of globalization, and this internationally integrated marketplace presents a wealth of opportunities for new customers and revenue streams. However, it also makes retail operations a lot more complicated. Right now, it’s expected that the world’s top retailers must source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies through multiple channels to keep pace with increasingly ambitious revenue and growth goals. But meeting customer demand and expanding market presence across...
RETAIL
rubbernews.com

Kraiburg develops new TPE for drinking water applications

WALDKRAIBURG, Germany—Kraiburg TPE has developed a new thermoplastic elastomer for a wide range of drinking water applications, the company has recently announced. The product, labelled TF8ONG-NTRL, carries NSF/ANSI 61-compliance exclusively for the Asia Pacific market, Kraiburg TPE said in a Dec. 6 release. Supplied in 80 Shore A with...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger Gets European Union Approval

The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, has approved Discovery’s acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business. On Wednesday, Discovery disclosed the antitrust clearance of the proposed deal to create Warner Bros. Discovery. “Approval from the European Commission is a key milestone toward completing our proposed transaction with AT&T,” David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, said in a statement. In May, Discovery unveiled its proposed megamerger with WarnerMedia, with Zaslav to serve as CEO of the new company. AT&T and Discovery combining their media and entertainment assets into a media joint venture aims to bring together TV channels like CNN,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger Gets European Commission Green Light; U.S. Regulatory Clearance, Deal Closing Anticipated By Mid-2022

Discovery said Wednesday that the European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust clearance of the company’s proposed acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business. “Approval from the European Commission is a key milestone toward completing our proposed transaction with AT&T,” said Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who will be CEO of the combined company. “Today we move one important step closer to creating Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier entertainment company that will be one of the world’s leading investors in premium content and one positioned to serve consumers with what we believe will be the most complete content offering under one roof.” Discovery currently anticipates the...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

TireHub expanding in 3 new markets, strengthening presence across U.S.

ATLANTA —TireHub L.L.C., the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone Americas Inc. and Goodyear, plans to expand into three new markets: Tucson, Ariz.; Beltsville, Md.; and McAllen, Texas. The company also plans to expand the capabilities of its TireHub distribution centers (D/Cs) in Memphis, Tenn., and Metairie, La. The...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Arkema looks to grow footprint with Permoseal acquisition

COLOMBES, France—Arkema S.A., a global specialty chemicals supplier, will look to increase its footprint in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa with the proposed acquisition of Permoseal. Permoseal, expected to become part of Arkema Adhesives Solution, develops solutions in the woodworking, packaging and construction spaces. The bolt-on transaction is expected...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Avon Protection shifts focus, winding down armor business

MELKSHAM, United Kingdom—Avon Protection P.L.C. has decided to wind down its body and flat armor business following an in-depth strategic review, the company announced Dec. 15. The review of issues around test failures of body armor parts for the U.S. military recently forced Avon Protection to delay the announcement...
AVON, OH
TheDailyBeast

Kroger to Cut COVID Benefits for Unvaxxed Staff, Add Monthly Health-Care Surcharge

Kroger has informed unvaccinated employees that they will no longer be entitled to paid emergency leave if they fall ill with COVID-19, The Wall Street Journal reports. The grocery chain reportedly sent out a memo to staffers last week announcing the new policy, which will take effect Jan. 1. Unvaccinated managers and nonunion employees will also face a $50 monthly surcharge added to their company health-care plans. The move is part of the company’s efforts to encourage employees to get vaccinated in light of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s requirement, which mandates companies with 100 employees or more to make sure staffers are inoculated against COVID by Jan. 4 or otherwise have them tested weekly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy