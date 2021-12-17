Take Me Out Shifts Broadway Dates

When the Broadway production of Company, written by Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and George Furth (book), premiered in 1970, it was nominated for a record-setting fourteen Tony Awards and won six. But rather than presenting a remount that’s completely faithful to the acclaimed original, the new revival at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, directed by Two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse; Angels in America), takes a current female-centric look at the themes of dating, marriage, divorce, and friendship (and cocktails!) in Manhattan, by switching up the genders of the characters and setting it in the present time (which was done with Sondheim’s approval, to keep the show fresh and contemporary), replete with cell phones and selfies.

