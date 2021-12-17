ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Take Me Out Shifts Broadway Dates

Broadway.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlay ball! The upcoming Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's 2003 Tony-winning play Take Me Out, starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, will now begin performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 10, 2022, one day later than the...

www.broadway.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Sally Ann Howes, Truly Scrumptious in ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, the radiant star of stage and screen who portrayed Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and replaced Julie Andrews on Broadway in My Fair Lady, has died. She was 91.  Howes died Sunday in a hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, The New York Times reported. She was a longtime resident of nearby West Palm Beach. The Londoner was nominated for a Tony Award in 1963 for her performance as Fiona in a revival of Brigadoon — though the production ran just two weeks — then starred opposite Robert Alda and Steve Lawrence in What Makes Sammy Run? (That...
Broadway.com

Princess Diana Bio-Musical Announces Final Broadway Performance Date

Diana, a new musical about the life of Princess Diana, will end its Broadway this month. The musical will play its final performance on December 19, just one month after it opened at Longacre Theatre on November 17. At the time of closing, Diana will have played 33 performances and 16 previews.
Broadway.com

Emilie Kouatchou Set as Next Christine in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera

Emilie Kouatchou in "The Phantom of the Opera" Let your fantasies unwind! Emilie Kouatchou, who is currently the Christine alternate in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, will become the show's leading lady on January 26, 2022, which marks the long-running musical's 34th anniversary. Current star Meghan Picerno will play her final performance on January 23.
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

The Broadway revival of ‘Company’ takes a gender-swapped look at relationships in NYC

When the Broadway production of Company, written by Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and George Furth (book), premiered in 1970, it was nominated for a record-setting fourteen Tony Awards and won six. But rather than presenting a remount that’s completely faithful to the acclaimed original, the new revival at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, directed by Two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse; Angels in America), takes a current female-centric look at the themes of dating, marriage, divorce, and friendship (and cocktails!) in Manhattan, by switching up the genders of the characters and setting it in the present time (which was done with Sondheim’s approval, to keep the show fresh and contemporary), replete with cell phones and selfies.
Broadway.com

Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Played Final Broadway Performance

Lauren Patten with the cast of "Jagged Little Pill" Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical featuring the songs of Grammy winner Alanis Morissette, played its final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 17. Diane Paulus directed the production, which began previews on November 3, 2019 and officially opened on December 5. After the Broadway shutdown, the musical reopened on October 21.
Broadway.com

Off-Broadway's Trevor Sets Final Performance Date

Holden William Hagelberger and the cast of "Trevor" UPDATE: Due to positive breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company, Trevor: The Musical has canceled its just-announced final two weeks of performances. The show played its final performance on December 19. Trevor, the new off-Broadway musical based on the Academy Award-winning short...
Broadway.com

Carmen Cusack on Playing Trailblazer Clare Boothe Luce in Flying Over Sunset

Carmen Cusack & Robert Sella in “Flying Over Sunset" Originally scheduled to start performances on March 12, 2020, the day the Broadway shutdown was announced, Flying Over Sunset has officially cleared for landing, opening at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on December 13. On a recent episode of The Broadway Show, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek met up with Carmen Cusack at LCT to talk about the trip of a musical.
Broadway.com

The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster, Begins Broadway Run

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and the Broadway company of "The Music Man" The starry Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, begins its highly anticipated Broadway run at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20. As previously announced, the Jerry Zaks-helmed production will officially open on February 10, 2022. The musical was first announced to arrive on Broadway in September 2020, but was delayed due to the shutdown.
Broadway.com

Christian Thompson, Kadeem Ali Harris & Reynaldo Piniella Join Thoughts of a Colored Man

Christian Thompson, Kadeem Ali Harris and Reynaldo Piniella will join Broadway's Thoughts of a Colored Man beginning on January 4, 2022. Da’Vinchi, Dyllón Burnside and Luke James will depart the show on January 2 due to prior commitments. Written by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the show will continue its limited engagement through March 13.
Broadway.com

Mrs. Doubtfire's Analise Scarpaci on Her Musical Horoscope and Living Her Dream of Being on Broadway

Current Role: Analise Scarpaci plays Lydia Hillard, the eldest of three children, in Mrs. Doubtfire. Credits: Scarpaci made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of 2012's A Christmas Story. She then went on to appear in Matilda before landing her first principal role as Lydia Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire. Scarpaci can also be seen in short films Thespians and We're Gonna Come Back.
Showbiz411

Broadway COVID Emergency: Actor Knocked Out by Virus, Playwright Steps in and Takes Over Role

What to do when COVID comes for a Broadway cast right before it’s curtain up?. Last night on Broadway the new, highly praised play “Thoughts of a Colored Man” the show had to go on: the audience got a surprise when Keenan Scott, the playwright, appeared on stage in place of the leading cast member, pressed into service minutes before the curtain went up.
Broadway.com

Broadway's Waitress Ends Return Run Two Weeks Early

The return Broadway engagement of Waitress has closed two weeks early. The musical, which features a score by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, played its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre on December 20 after originally being scheduled to end its limited run on January 9, 2022.
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & the Stars of tick, tick...BOOM! Show Off Party Tricks & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Cast parties are always a blast, and Lin-Manuel Miranda and the stars of tick, tick...BOOM!, including Andrew Garfield, Robin De Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry and Alexandra Shipp, are letting fans in on theirs. They gathered around a piano to reminisce about their early theater obsessions, show off their party tricks and so much more. Watch the video below!
Deadline

Candace Bushnell Solo Show Closes Off Broadway With Star’s Covid Diagnosis

Candace Bushnell’s solo Off Broadway show Is There Still Sex in the City? has closed due to the writer-star’s breakthrough Covid. Bushnell tested positive Tuesday night just before she was scheduled to take the stage at the Daryl Roth Theatre. “The producers of Is There Still Sex In The City? have announced that it is impossible for the production to continue, as Candace Bushnell has tested positive for COVID-19,” producers said in a statement. Is There Still Sex in the City?, Bushnell’s stage debut, officially opened on December 7 and played its final performance on December 19. A national tour of the...
Broadway.com

Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew Delays Broadway Bow

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew has shifted its Broadway dates due to company members testing positive for COVID-19. The production will now begin preview performances on December 27 and open on January 19, 2022 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. It was originally announced to begin performances on December 21 and open on January 12, 2022.
longislandweekly.com

Colin Bates Takes Center Stage In Broadway’s Girl From The North Country

Starting out as a dancer at the young age of seven, actor Colin Bates knew that the stage is exactly where he wanted to be in life. “I started as a dancer and I was living in California,” Bates recalled. “I was friends with this girl who told me to come to dance class with her. So I went to dance class and I guess I liked performing. I think I liked the attention and the community and all that. It was dance that got me into acting and then it was musical theater, then straight on to acting and now I’m back doing musical theater many years later.”
